SPEARFISH — They did the warrior pose. They did the tree pose and the child pose. And of course they did downward dog.
Second graders at West Elementary School in Spearfish, did yoga with Jess Eixenberger, owner of The Hot Room, Wednesday during one of the PE classes.
They first conducted breathing exercises, concentrating on what they notice and what they hear in the gym.
Then, they got to stretching.
“We forget sometimes that children get stressed like all other humans,” Eixenberger said.
She said yoga and mindful breathing triggers the parasympathetic nervous system and promotes health overall. It helps the children be calmer and worry less.
Pioneer photos by Mark Watson
