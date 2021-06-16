PIEDMONT — The Piedmont Valley Library hosted story time in the Piedmont Park Thursday. More than 100 youth were on hand to celebrate the theme “Tails and Tales.” Piedmont Valley Library volunteer Judy Watts read stories about llamas, goats, a rooster and many other animals. Youngsters then got to meet a real mama goat and her baby, Buttercup. Youth also made a goat face for a craft project. Storytime continues at 10 a.m. on June 17 and 24, and July 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the park.
Pioneer photos by Deb Holland
