SPEARFISH — What was intended to be a public forum discussion with an elected official turned into an angry yell-fest as a large crowd gathered at Creekside Bean and Vine in Spearfish on Thursday to vent their frustrations to Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., at times even pointing the finger directly at him.
After a few opening comments on the recent legislative actions he’s been involved with; including blocking the asset infrastructure review (AIR) commission, voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, and most recently introducing the senate version of the PASS Act, Rounds opened the floor to questions and concerns from the crowd and was almost immediately met with finger-pointing and accusations.
“I wanna know, where’s my right to be safe,” one woman demanded. “You did nothing to secure our borders; you were in Congress when Donald Trump tried to get a wall built. I don’t feel safe walking down my own streets. Where is my right to feel safe and why didn’t you do anything about it?”
Rounds reminded the woman that Congress did, in fact, give funding to the former president for the southern border wall project.
“We agreed with him on that and you’ll actually find that there was funding during the time that he was president to get it done,” he said. “We could have stopped it, we didn’t stop it. So he did have dollars, he did put it in but he didn’t get it done. And now we’re in a different administration that made it very clear that they were not gonna do it.”
For roughly the next hour, Rounds fended off heated questions and pointed comments from the frustrated crowd.
“I think I can speak for everyone in this room – we are afraid,” one man asserted. “We see our country, and our way of life under attack, serious attack on many fronts, economic, the IRS, the weaponization of the DOJ and the FBI. We are in trouble here in this country. We expect the people to deliver a massive (Republican) majority in November. I’d like to know what you’re going to do to address these problems that are destroying our country.”
Rounds laid out the role Congress plays in the democratic system, explaining that even if Republicans regain control of the House and Senate, the fact that the president would still be a Democrat limits the proactive actions it can take, essentially limiting them to little more than roadblocks for any progressive agenda.
“What I believe we would do. No. 1, since you’ve still got the president being of the other party…” Rounds said.
“Impeach him,” one woman interrupted.
“If we are successful in getting to this point,” Rounds continued. “No. 1, nominations for judges and so forth would basically cease. No. 2; nominations for those top end positions would basically cease. No. 3, an appropriations process in place would be based on modifications that Republicans agree to or it would simply have a continuing resolution that would keep government operating, but that’s about it.”
One man asked Rounds what the people of South Dakota could do to help him with his efforts in Washington D.C., to which Rounds encouraged people to get out and vote.
“I need you folks to absolutely believe in the process here, and to do your part and to vote,” he said.
Amid the ensuing booing and cries to “stop the steal,” (Referring to the 2020 general election results) and outright declarations of dissent, Rounds explained the harm that could be done by not participating in the election process.
“What happened in Georgia was folks thought the election was rigged, and we lost two Senate seats because of it,” Rounds said.
Rounds received his loudest and most raucous round of disapproval, when he said he thinks the outcome of the 2020 election was accurate.
“Oh, my God,” one woman was heard saying through the increased booing.
“What planet are you from, are you kidding me?” another said.
Rounds responded with an explanation for his reasoning.
“We actually went through 62 different challenges in the different states before Jan. 6,” he said. “We went through looking to try to find out where I could come back to South Dakota and say, ‘Guess what, we found the locations where the election in particular states would have changed the outcome of the election.’ If I could come back and tell you that I found it, I would, it’d be a lot easier.”
“They hid it well,” a man said.
“What we do know,” Rounds continued. “Is as in most elections, did we find some errors, yep. And did we actually find some cheating, yep. But would it have changed the outcome in any of the states…”
“Yep,” several people answered.
“The answer is no, we couldn’t find it,” Rounds finished.
“He’s a RINO (Republican in name only); we know that,” a woman said. “The only thing we have elected here is a RINO.”
Through it all, Rounds kept a cool head, and allowed every person to express their concerns even if they were less than receptive to his responses.
The conversation turned briefly back to South Dakota specific issues, when a woman asked Rounds to decry Amendment D, which will appear on the November ballot.
“Amendment D is set up to say … the state would agree to pay a higher percentage on Medicaid, and we would take the federal bump up on Medicaid dollars coming in,” Rounds explained. “And the hospitals are behind it, naturally because they see the dollars coming in on it. I think it’s a mistake to do it because you don’t know how long the federal government is going to continue to offer that bump-up, but once you do it, the state would then be held with the higher difference side.”
Another woman asked about the Farm Bill, which is reviewed and renewed by Congress every five years.
(The) federal farm bill environmental protection – only 15% of that goes to the farmers, only 15%, where the hell’s the rest of it going,” she yelled.
Rounds explained that the two main pieces to the Farm Bill are a federal nutrition program for schools and low-income families, as well as subsidies for farmers and ranchers in ag land areas.
“You’ve got 18 senators that actually have a real interest in ag, and you’ve got about 38 members of the House that come from ag-oriented (states),” he said.
So, in order to keep the Farm Bill moving forward every five years, Rounds said the Nutrition program gets added to the farm program in order to garner wide support from representatives from all parts of the country.
“That makes sense,” the woman responded.
Rounds closed his remarks with a reminder that in order for the Republican Party to regain control of the direction of the country, the best course of action is to be united, and steadfast in the system that has served this country for the past 246 years.
“We’ve got to be able to do these kinds of events, and we’ve to be able to do it in such a fashion that we can talk back and forth with one another. But we’ve also got to remember that we’re all on the same team and that one way or another, the way that we win these battles is we stick together,” he said. “Ronald Reagan used to say that, ‘If somebody agrees with me 80% of the time, he’s my friend and not my enemy.’ And we’ve got to remember that when we talk about these issues here.”
One man, however, had a different message that he wanted to share to end Rounds’ time in Spearfish.
“As a voter, I just want to ask you to bring this message back to the rest of D.C. – All the discontent, the pressure cooker we’re in right now, if they don’t do something to fix it quick, we’re runnin’ out of options here,” the man said. “We have no faith in the voting process; most of us don’t. The media’s against us, Hollywood’s against us, we get cancelled – thrown off the social media platforms. You know the four boxes of liberty? (Referring to the tenet that there are four boxes to be used in the protection of liberty; a soapbox, a ballot box, a jury box, and finally an ammunitions box.) I’m gonna get on a watch list today. We’re runnin out of options. We don’t wanna go there, I don’t wanna ... go there, OK? But we’re out of options here. You take this message back to those swamp rats back in D.C., we’re frickin tired of it. Leave us alone, let us work, pay our taxes, leave us the friggin’ hell alone. This is 1860 right now, you know what I’m sayin?” (A reference to the election of 1860, which lead to the secession of several southern states and a precursor to the Civil War.)
