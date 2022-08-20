SPEARFISH — What was intended to be a public forum discussion with an elected official turned into an angry yell-fest as a large crowd gathered at Creekside Bean and Vine in Spearfish on Thursday to vent their frustrations to Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., at times even pointing the finger directly at him.

After a few opening comments on the recent legislative actions he’s been involved with; including blocking the asset infrastructure review (AIR) commission, voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, and most recently introducing the senate version of the PASS Act, Rounds opened the floor to questions and concerns from the crowd and was almost immediately met with finger-pointing and accusations.

