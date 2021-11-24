SWMS gathers Thanksgiving food baskets

STURGIS — Sturgis Williams Middle School Student Council students wrapped up their annual Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive on Friday gathering enough food to make 65 food baskets – a record. “The generosity of SWMS is amazing,” said Student Council Adviser Kristy Cammack. The Thanksgiving food drive is a school-wide challenge with the homeroom bringing in the most items getting a prize. The student council’s goal was to provide at least 30 local families with a Thanksgiving meal.
