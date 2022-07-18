Swings low

SPEARFISH — The swing sets at Heritage Park are missing a crucial aspect of their design – the swings.
“During one of our routine monthly playground safety inspections, one of our employees found a safety issue with the swings,” explained Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec director via email. “Out of caution, we took the swings down until we could get it fixed.”
Ehnes could not be reached for further details, but said that the entire system at Heritage Park is scheduled to be replaced in the next couple of years as a part of the city’s five-year capital plan.
