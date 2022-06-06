DEADWOOD — Wildland fire is every Black Hills inhabitant’s worst nightmare. Helping to alleviate the threat and calm the fears are 13 students who last week completed an intensive basic wildland firefighter school to prepare for the upcoming summer season.
“Just remember the tool’s an extension of your body,” coaches Black Hills National Forest Mystic Ranger District Assistant Fire Management Officer Jeremy Dalman, as one by one the students begin digging their first fire line ever, straight up a hill during the fire field day exercise off Victoria Lake Road., two miles southeast of Pactola Reservoir. “You’re not trying to do it all by yourself.”
Dalman serves as the Lead Instructor/Coordinator for this season’s Black Hills National Forest Fire School.
“We’ve got 13 brand-new students that are learning the basics of wildland firefighting,” Dalman said. “They spent three days in the classroom and this is the field day portion, where they actually get to learn and practice what they’ve learned the last three days and put it to use out here in the field. They were super-pumped to get out here and get out of the classroom and do some stuff outside.”
Of the 13, some have been hired on by the United States Forest Service (USFS) as primary firefighters, but most work in other facets of the forest service.
“The majority of them, this is a secondary job for them. A lot of them work for timber, heritage, recreation, things like that,” Dalman said. “If we were to get a large incident and we couldn’t handle it with our primary fire folks, we can bring them in to help assist.”
Each participant is required to complete interagency firefighter school and pass a fitness test to become a qualified firefighter.
“When they’re done here, they will all be fully qualified Firefighter IIs – it’s the very basic qualification we have in the wildland fire service,” Dalman said. “Then there’s the pack test, our minimum fitness requirement for wildland fire, which is the arduous pack test. That’s a three-mile walk with 45 pounds in 45 minutes or less.”
Wildland firefighters are invaluable assets to the Black Hills.
“The Black Hills National Forest sees a lot of fire,” Dalman said. “But not just the forest. We’ve seen nationally over the last handful of years. And there’s a huge need for folks to come out and do this on a national effort.”
Once students complete the wildland firefighter school, they may be deployed to help on fires in other states.
“Once they’ve completed this, they get their red card in hand. Some of them could load up on an engine as early as this weekend and head to New Mexico or wherever the need is,” Dalman said.
Earlier in the day, students learned to deploy fire shelters and use fire engine equipment, learning different water handling techniques, also using different fire devices, such as drip torches and pistol flares and other things they may encounter on the job.
“The big emphasis is on safety,” Dalman said. “Safety around fire. They learn weather and how weather influences fire behavior. They learn fire behavior. They learn fuels, topography. Just how all that works together, so they have a basic understanding of fire when they get out. Then from here, they’re constantly learning – just OJT. When they come back next year, for next year’s fire season, they will go through a one-day refresher class, just to get their minds back into fire season again.”
Dalman said this year’s class of 13 is smaller than normal. In 2021, around 15-18 students were qualified in the program. Prior to COVID, class sizes could be around 25-30 students.
“We are seeing a decline in the interest for doing this job,” Dalman said.
Not backing away from the challenge and following in the footsteps of her older brother is college student Anna Lewis of Custer.
“He’s been in it six years now. It sounded fun, so I joined last year,” Lewis said. “This is my second year as a seasonal, and I like the tough work. I think it’s fun. I think the camaraderie part is one of my favorite parts. You work with everyone five days a week and you do really hard work together, and so you get really close with them and just the hard work, in itself, you feel tired at the end of the day, feel good about yourself, and you sleep good, and you just look forward to going to work the next day and having some fun with your roommates.”
That said, there are a few challenges that go along with the job, as well.
“Digging line is pretty tough to do for a long period of time,” Lewis said. “Saw’s hard. There are a lot of parts of it that are hard, I mean, going out on assignments for 14 days straight plus travel. It’s hard on your mind. It gets pretty exhausting.”
So far, the largest fire Lewis has worked on is 20 acres, and for this young lady, fear of fire is absent.
“I don’t really get scared on fires. I’ve never really felt scared,” she said. “You don’t really think about it and your brain just kind of takes over and knows what to do, like where you need to dig line and what you need to do to keep the fire where it is. That’s probably the fire I learned the most on, because people were telling me, ‘This is what you do in this kind of situation.’ I wasn’t worried at all. I think we had enough resources there that I felt pretty comfortable being aggressive and not really having to think too much about where I needed to go if the fire did something that we weren’t thinking about.”
In closing, even though lightning is definitely to blame for the lion’s share of forest fires, Dalman asked folks to help with fire prevention this season.
“Just be super careful,” he said. “Especially here in the Black Hills, South Dakota, we’re in drought stages. I mean, the last week, it sure doesn’t look like that, looking out here right now. It’s super green. But it’s not going to take long for this place to dry out again. People just need to be super careful when they’re out recreating in the woods or even at their homes, folks that live in the urban interface. Just be very careful.”
For those interested in joining the ranks of the Black Hills National Forest Firefighters, check www.usajobs.gov or visit a local ranger district and speak with the Fire Management Officer.
“Those folks will get them pointed in the right direction, for sure,” Dalman said. “If folks are interested in it, they need to apply early. We’ll start our hiring as early as November for next fire season.”
