STURGIS — Two Sturgis Brown High School students brought home a sweet victory from the 13th Annual South Dakota ProStart Invitational.
Natasha Emeline and Angelina Hobbs’ tropical tiered dessert took home first place in the state cake decorating division of the culinary competition held March 24 in Pierre.
The ProStart Invitational is an intense, fast-paced event where students demonstrate food preparation and safety procedures, hospitality management, public speaking, and other valuable job skills. Competitions included culinary, management, and cake decorating.
The competition took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned this year.
This was the first year a Sturgis Brown High School team entered the cake decorating competition. Students have competed in other divisions in the past.
“This year, the girls were interested so they picked out a mango cake recipe and came up with a design. They had a tropical theme, so their cake had to tie into that,” instructor Coleen Keffeler explained.
Hobbs, a junior at SBHS, said she likes baking and has made birthday cakes in the past, but nothing like the intricate tropical cake she and Emeline made for the competition.
Emeline said, she, too, has made cakes and cupcakes for family events.
The two say they wanted to pay homage to the tropical theme both on the inside and outside of the cake.
“I hadn’t even tried mango before. I’ve had mango flavored things, but never the real fruit and neither had Angelina,” Emeline said.
They found the recipe for the mango cake online which had its origins in India.
“India has a subtropical and tropical environment, and mangos originated from India, so we thought it would be a really good fit for the tropical theme,” Emeline said.
Other competitors used pineapple and coconut as their tropical flavors.
“A lot were really fruity on the outside. Ours was probably the only one that was more environmental,” Emeline said.
Mica Sulzbach-Bataille, of Ohh- La-La-Cakes, served as mentor to the SBHS team. She attended culinary and baking school and was a student of Keffeler’s in the culinary arts program at the high school in the 1990s.
“When they said they wanted to do cake decorating I told them I could help them with the cake and the frosting, but after that I will need to bring in someone else,” Keffeler said.
Sulzbach-Bataille would come in after school and work with Emeline and Hobbs guiding them on the intricacies of baking and cake decorating.
In their first attempt at the mango cake recipe, Emeline and Hobbs realized they needed a more intense mango flavor. Sulzbach-Bataille suggested buying a mango essence to bump up the flavor. The girls found the flavoring at an Asia market in Rapid City.
“They substituted that for part of the vanilla which really helped bring out the flavor,” Keffeler said. “We also found that buying the fresh mangos this time of year you can’t guarantee the quality, so we ended up using frozen mangos.”
Another modification came in using cake flour instead of all-purpose flour to make for a lighter, fluffier cake, Keffeler said.
And there was no shortage of taste testers, Keffeler said.
“It was whoever happened to be walking by the classroom at the time. It smelled really good,” she said.
The girls practiced their presentation twice in front of culinary arts classmates before the competition in Pierre last week.
There were five other teams in the cake competition in addition to the SBHS team, which was the only West River team. Part of the competition was to create a portfolio which detailed such things as how their cake fit the tropical theme and cost of the cake per serving.
The cake featured multi-colored frosting waves, a sand beach (made with graham crackers) white chocolate geckos, palm trees and tropical flowers.
The girls made the cakes, frosting and decorations at school before the competition and then had to assemble and decorate the cake in 90 minutes the day of the competition.
“We had practiced and finished with 30 minutes left when we made it at school, but at the competition we only had five minutes remaining when we finished,” Hobbs said.
The judges said they enjoyed the flavor of the cake and appreciated the girls’ techniques on the cake including many of the intricate details.
Keffeler said the girls also scored points for their attention to safety and sanitation during the competition.
Would they do it again?
“It was really nerve wracking, but it was fun,” Hobbs said.
ProStart is a joint effort of the South Dakota Department of Education, the South Dakota Retailers Association, and the South Dakota ProStart Advisory Committee.
Participating schools included: Harrisburg, Huron, Madison Central, Mitchell CTE Academy, Mobridge-Pollock, Sturgis Brown, Sioux Falls CTE Academy, and Vermillion.
