Swedish pastries to be featured at Ruby’s Roost Bakery & Coffee

SPEARFISH — Ruby’s Roost Bakery and Coffee plans to open at the end of July in Spearfish, offering breakfast pastries and a full espresso bar with a Scandinavian flair. The bakery and coffeeshop is located at the corner of Jackson and Main Streets.
Owner Linnéa Boyd is of Swedish descent and looks forward to sharing her family’s traditional pastries with the Northern Hills community.
“The cinnamon roll is a huge thing in Sweden. We use more yeasted bread and spices like cardamon, compared to what you might think of with French pastries,” said Boyd, who owns Ruby’s Roost with her husband, Bob.
‘Fika’ means coffee break in Sweden, a time to slow down and enjoy. Boyd said all the food items served at Ruby’s Roost are made from scratch including baked donuts, coffee cakes, cookies, pretzels, baguettes, scones, and granola bars with gluten-free options.
In addition to pastries, Boyd said Ruby’s Roost will offer organic coffee and espresso, cold brew, and smoothies. Boyd said she uses as many organic ingredients as possible, from sugar, to vanilla, berries, ginger, and cinnamon.
“I would not serve anyone something I would not serve my family, with ingredients I would not trust for my kids,” said Boyd. “Less refined food tastes better; it tastes the way my grandma baked.”
The Boyd family started Ruby’s Roost Bakery and Coffee in Minnesota six years ago and quickly became known for their signature caramel rolls.
The Ruby’s Roost name was inspired by one of the family’s backyard hens named Ruby. On Instagram @rubysroostspearfish, Boyd is chronicling the start of the family’s business in South Dakota.
“We started homeschooling our three girls 13 years ago. We liked being together, so we started a family business,” said Boyd. “We did not grow up in entrepreneur families, but we love coffee, and I love to bake.”
Ready for a change in location, the Boyd’s sold the Minnesota Ruby’s Roost business and moved to Spearfish in May. The couple said they enjoy the Black Hills and have family in South Dakota. Bob Boyd is from Sioux Falls and the couple married by Deerfield Reservoir near Hill City.
“We wanted to move where we would have the hobbies, hiking and biking, and God’s country we love. Spearfish is gorgeous, has its own economy, and we can live here year-round,” said Boyd.
Another reason Boyd said the family chose South Dakota to open their new business location was because of the state’s support of small businesses. From the health inspector to the state government, to their local contractors, electricians, and neighbors, Boyd said she appreciates the encouragement.
“We are loving the lifestyle here,” said Boyd.
