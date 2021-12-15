SUV ends up in pond in Sturgis

STURGIS — Sturgis Police were called to the Lions Club pond on Lazelle Street about 2 p.m. Monday for a vehicle which had gone into the pond. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said the driver was able to get out of his vehicle and get back on land safely.
The driver told police he was driving and thought the pond, which is frozen, was a parking lot and pulled in to use his phone. That is when the vehicle fell through the ice.
A tow truck was able to pull the vehicle out and he was checked by the Sturgis Ambulance but said he had no injuries.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.