Suspended imposition for Bismarck man guilty of assault

DEADWOOD — Originally charged with aggravated assault for events that stemmed from an alcohol-fueled argument with his girlfriend that played out in a Deadwood hotel room in January, a Bismarck man pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge and was sentenced Nov. 15 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Jordan Michael Engelhardt, 35, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 24 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
He was also charged by information with interference with emergency communications, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Engelhardt pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault, and the same day was granted a suspended imposition of sentence, and placed on probation for one year, with the following terms and conditions: that he pay a $400 fine, court costs of $96.50, serve five days in jail by Jan. 15, 2022, and make $3,592 restitution to the victim in the case.
According to court documents, on Jan. 30, Deadwood police responded to the Double Tree Hotel at approximately 1:11 a.m. to investigate a female 911 caller who reported her boyfriend would not let her leave their hotel room.
Police made contact with Engelhardt, who told police he and the victim had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages and that when they returned to their hotel room, an argument began when the female accused him of hitting on females. Engelhardt said the female became very upset and bit him on his arm. He also stated that the female was always free to come and go as she pleased from the hotel room. Engelhardt told police he pushed the female victim away from him after she bit him and that she left the hotel room.
Police observed the hotel room to be in disarray with various condiment sauces spilled on a tabletop and a pizza in a box laying upside down on the floor. Engelhardt smelled of the odor of an alcoholic beverage and was consuming a mixed beverage while speaking with police. Police observed a bite mark on Engelhardt’s arm.
The female victim told police Engelhardt had prevented her from using a telephone to contact 911 and that he had attempted to strangle her by placing his hands around her neck. The victim also said Engelhardt had forcefully placed one of his hands over her mouth during their altercation and that he had forcefully prevented her from leaving the room by holding her in place.
Police observed the victim’s neck and chest area to be red in color and her forearms to be red and swollen. The victim was also distraught and crying. She told medical staff that she had bitten Engelhardt on the arm during the time she was being forcefully held in place by him.
