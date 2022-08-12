Suspects in Amber Alert found near Sturgis

STURGIS — The suspects wanted in connection with the issuance of an Amber Alert were found and taken into custody at a campground near Sturgis Tuesday night.
The state issued the Amber Alert just after 10 p.m., for 7-year-old Luna Potts and 8-year-old Hunter Potts. The suspect in the case was listed as Benjamin Martin Moore, 50, who was traveling in a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox with an Alberta, Canada plate.
The alert came following a Saskatchewan, Canada, Amber Alert, with the belief they were heading to South Dakota. According to the alert, the children were believed to be traveling with their non-custodial mother Leah Potts and her companion, Moore.
When law enforcement issues an Amber Alert there must be credible evidence that a child under 18 years old has been abducted, evidence that the child is in danger of bodily harm or death, and enough credible and useful information from eyewitnesses or other sources that could assist in the safe recovery of the child and arrest of the suspect.
The Meade County Sheriff’s office shared the information on its Facebook Page on Tuesday, then updated the post to let people know the children had been found and that Leah Potts and Moore had been taken into custody.
“The team work of DCI, The Sheriff’s Office, SD Highway Patrol, HSI and Sturgis PD has resulted in the capture of these suspects and the safe recovery of these children!!!!,” it read.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin elaborated on the capture at the Rally news conference on Wednesday. The sheriff’s department worked with DCI and Homeland Security to scour campgrounds outside of town to try and locate them, Merwin said.
“They, I think, figured out about the same time we located them that they located us. They got to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made and they were both taken into custody without incident,” Merwin said.
The suspects and children were at the Glencoe Camp Resort about two miles east of Sturgis.
The children have been placed with the state Department of Social Services, he said.
“Homeland Security is dealing with it. It’s all a federal thing,” Merwin said.
And Canadian authorities were pleased with the outcome, he said.
“I talked to them today, and they were totally impressed that with the Rally going on that within 90 minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody,” Merwin said.
The sheriff attributes the quick response to cooperation between agencies.
“The Rally has been a big contributor. Everybody who works the Rally from the police department to the sheriff’s office, to DCI and Homeland Security, we all meet every day. We all talk. And, we know each other the rest of the year,” he said.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said the Sturgis Police Department didn’t have much of an active role in the apprehension of the suspects, but did get the word out about the Amber Alert.
“We shared the information as well as we could through our local contacts and our officers kept an eye out for the vehicle,” VanDewater said.
