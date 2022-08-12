Suspects in Amber Alert found near Sturgis

Suspects wanted in connection with the issuance of an Amber Alert were found at Glencoe Camp Resort Tuesday night. Pioneer photo by Deb Holland

STURGIS — The suspects wanted in connection with the issuance of an Amber Alert were found and taken into custody at a campground near Sturgis Tuesday night.  

The state issued the Amber Alert just after 10 p.m., for 7-year-old Luna Potts and 8-year-old Hunter Potts. The suspect in the case was listed as Benjamin Martin Moore, 50, who was traveling in a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox with an Alberta, Canada plate.

