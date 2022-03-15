SPEARFISH — A Spearfish bank was allegedly robbed Monday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m., Monday, the Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call from Great Western Bank, located at 526 Main Street in Spearfish, advising the bank had been robbed. Initial information indicated a male subject had entered the bank and presented a threatening note demanding money. The male then left the bank with an amount of cash.
Based upon information from bank employees, witnesses, and video evidence, authorities were able to identify a vehicle allegedly connected to the incident. At approximately 2:42 p.m., the vehicle was located in Deadwood by law enforcement. A subsequent investigation led to the seizure of evidence related to the robbery and the arrest of Deric Darren Dufek, 31 of Sturgis.
Police report Dufek is in custody on state charges of Robbery and Grand Theft. The case will also be reviewed for potential federal charges.
The Spearfish Police Department had the assistance of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Deadwood Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation in this case.
As of Tuesday morning, a note taped to the door of the bank indicates that the branch is temporarily closed.
