Following are abbreviated versions of stories of flood survivors featured in the new book “Surviving the ’72 Flood,” by local journalist and author Seth Tupper and Rapid City photographer Johnny Sundby. The occupation given is that which they carried during the flood in 1972.
Sharon Weber
Nurse and head of the Emergency Department at St. John’s McNamara Hospital in Rapid City.
“It was a foggy, dreary, spooky night. I still have that eerie feeling from it,” Weber said.
Weber made it to the hospital the night of June 9, but said that when they temporarily lost power, they worked by the light of flashlights, lanterns and candles. They put mattresses in the hallways to provide enough beds.
Weber said many who came to the hospital suffered psychological trauma as bad or worse than their physical wounds.
“I can still see the faces of some of those patients who were just scared to death,” she said.
Robbie Corner
Corner was an 18-year-old still living at home with his mom and sister at the time of the flood.
Corner, along with some of his friends, helped move furniture out of the basement of their home along Rapid Creek, fearing as the water rose it would flood the basement. The home was located along Magic Canyon Road as it splits off from Highway 44.
Curiosity got the best of the young men who had heard there was a Corvette washed up under a bridge near Cleghorn Canyon. But when they turned to go back to the house, the rain got heavier. They were ushered by the National Guard to a safe area.
“So, we stood there and debated, should we try to get to the house? But about that point, houses started washing by where we were standing, and propane tanks were hitting trees and exploding. And people were on the roofs of houses that were floating by and they were screaming,” he said.
Corner’s mom died in the flood. His dad had died of emphysema in 1967 at age 46. After the flood, he and his sister lived with an aunt and uncle.
Warren Nelson
Concrete contractor and part-time member of the South Dakota National Guard.
Nelson admits to having a fear of water stemming from a near-drowning incident as a child in North Dakota.
He, along with other Guardsmen, went door-to-door encouraging people along Highway 44 to evacuate their homes. In the midst of talking to one family, the water in and around the house rose from Nelson’s ankles to his waist. He helped the family onto the roof of the house and then climbed up also.
He rode out the storm with the family, but feared throughout the night that he would be swept away by the water or struck by lightning.
Nelson said it was fortuitous that National Guard soldiers were training in the Hills when the flood hit.
“I believe that if there hadn’t been a lot of Guard members here, we probably would have lost a lot more people,” he said.
