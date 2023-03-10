BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council accepted a $16,222.60 bid from Technology Inc. of Belle Fourche to install surveillance cameras in Herrmann Park.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 9:15 am
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council accepted a $16,222.60 bid from Technology Inc. of Belle Fourche to install surveillance cameras in Herrmann Park.
Police Chief Ryan Cherveny said the surveillance cameras will be for public safety.
“Over the years we have had complaints of vandalism and suspicious activity at the various parks throughout town,” he said. “This is just another tool to aid us in being able to go back and see what the complaint is and more accurately identify those involved. Having cameras in the parks will also help as a deterrent to discourage negative activities so that individuals and families who want to enjoy and utilize the beautiful parks can do so.”
While there have been temporary cameras at Herrmann Park in the past, the four new surveillance cameras will be a permanent addition.
“The police department will have direct access to the system and be able to monitor the cameras to quickly identify suspects or vehicles in the event that something takes place,” added Cherveny.
Herrmann Park will be the first of the city’s 10 parks to have cameras installed, but it is not the only park that might benefit from surveillance.
“We are working on an integrated system for the other parks and other locations, which have been a concern for the public’s safety,” said Cherveny.
A date is yet to be set for installation in Herrmann Park.
