SURF reached new milestones in 2022

This graphic illustrates SURF’s two-phase expansion plan. Graphic courtesy South Dakota Science and Technology Authority

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — As the deepest underground laboratory in the United States — and among the deepest in the world—the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) is home to world-leading experiments in physics, biology, geology, and engineering. SURF’s mission is to advance world-class science and inspire learning across generations. Progress made in 2022 reflects that commitment to both science and learning—all performed with a stellar safety record.

Science community endorses SURF expansion

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.