SURF courts Virginia Tech for collaborative partnership

Mike Headley, lab director at the Sanford Underground Research Facility, gave a presentation to a visiting group from Virginia Tech and other city and state officials Tuesday as part of ongoing potential collaboration discussions.

Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Representatives from the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) hosted a delegation from Virginia Tech Tuesday at the High Plains Western Heritage Center as part of their preliminary discussions surrounding a potential partnership between the lab and the university, located in Blacksburg, Va.

“I arrived in South Dakota Saturday for my first time ever, and (being) from Virginia, we always like to think we are the queens of Southern hospitality, but I have to say I’m now going to include South Dakota in Southern hospitality because it has been amazing to be here,” commented Elizabeth McClanahan, CEO of the Virginia Tech Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.