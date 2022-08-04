SURF courts Virginia Tech for collaborative partnership

SPEARFISH — Representatives from the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) hosted a delegation from Virginia Tech Tuesday at the High Plains Western Heritage Center as part of their preliminary discussions surrounding a potential partnership between the lab and the university, located in Blacksburg, Va.
“I arrived in South Dakota Saturday for my first time ever, and (being) from Virginia, we always like to think we are the queens of Southern hospitality, but I have to say I’m now going to include South Dakota in Southern hospitality because it has been amazing to be here,” commented Elizabeth McClanahan, CEO of the Virginia Tech Foundation.
Mike Headley, lab director at SURF gave a brief presentation to the visiting potential collaborators, as well as city and state officials.
“The progress we’re making (at SURF), and the impact that progress is having on the global science community is really amazing,” he said. “It really is putting this area on the map in the global science community in many different ways.”
Headley highlighted some of the major experiments taking place at the facility including LUX-ZEPLIN, which has set a new standard in dark matter detection.
“They did set a new limit for dark matter search experiments. They are now, like the LUX experiment we had a few years ago, the leading dark matter experiment in the world,” he said. “What that says to the funding agencies is not only are we doing world-leading science, but the facility is helping host that and making the experiment successful.”
He also touched on the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (LBNF/DUNE), which is a collaboration between SURF and Fermilab of more than 1,000 researchers from 37 countries.
“This is one of the biggest science experiments ever attempted in the world, certainly the biggest ever attempted geographically in the U.S.,” he said.
In July, SURF participated in SNOMASS, a nation-wide particle physics symposium held every 10 years.
“This type of work that we’re doing – the science community at large – it’s motivated, it wants to do this work and it’s gonna happen somewhere in the world,” Headley said of the experiments taking place at SURF. “And so we’re happy that, that work and all of the great minds from around the world are coming here to actually do this work.”
