LEAD — A $13 million appropriation from the state to expand space in the Sanford Lab would save $15 million in mobilization funds, kickstart $100 million in private donations, and contribute to a $2 billion statewide economic impact, as the lab continues to be a world leader in science research, officials told the Legislature.

The report came from testimony in support of Senate Bill 35, which appropriates $13 million in emergency funding for the Sanford Underground Research Facility. The funding would help pay for the first of two phases to build two new caverns at the 4,850-level of the lab. At 100 meters long, 24 meters tall, and 20 meters wide, lab officials said the caverns are necessary to host the next generations of dark matter experiments, research in quantum computing, and more.

