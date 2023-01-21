LEAD — A $13 million appropriation from the state to expand space in the Sanford Lab would save $15 million in mobilization funds, kickstart $100 million in private donations, and contribute to a $2 billion statewide economic impact, as the lab continues to be a world leader in science research, officials told the Legislature.
The report came from testimony in support of Senate Bill 35, which appropriates $13 million in emergency funding for the Sanford Underground Research Facility. The funding would help pay for the first of two phases to build two new caverns at the 4,850-level of the lab. At 100 meters long, 24 meters tall, and 20 meters wide, lab officials said the caverns are necessary to host the next generations of dark matter experiments, research in quantum computing, and more.
“We’re out of space,” S.D. Science and Technology Authority President Casey Peterson told members of the Senate Commerce and Energy committee. “Recently two experiments have gone to Canada and Italy, taking U.S. dollars for research and experiments. That is unacceptable.”
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, and is co-sponsored by local legislators: Reps. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center; Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood; Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge; among state legislators.
Additionally, Sanford Underground Research Facility Executive Director Mike Headley said the Chinese are aggressively moving into the area of underground science and have already built underground lab space that has become competitive on the world stage.
“Our space right now is fully subscribed,” Headley said. “For us to be able to grow and remain a world leader, we are at the forefront right now. We are competing with the world’s best science labs in the world, and for us to stay there we have to expand. The science community has endorsed building more space at SURF.”
Currently the Sanford Underground Research Facility hosts 39 experiments, not counting the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment that is planned for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility, which the Department of Energy is currently funding for excavation and development.
The $13 million from the state would help excavate a tunnel that provides the necessary infrastructure for ventilation, as well as a pathway to transport excavated rock to the Ross Shaft. The emergency nature of the bill stems from the fact that Thyssen Mining is already underground, doing excavation for the LBNF, and therefore the company already has the necessary equipment in place for the work. Lab officials hope to time the new tunnel excavation for this fall, which would be after LBNF excavation is complete and before DUNE scientists begin outfitting their experiment space. Doing the work while Thyssen is already underground would save $15 million in mobilization costs with the equipment necessary for the project.
“That exceeds the cost of the project we are wanting to undertake,” Headley said. He explained that the emergency nature of Senate Bill 35 means that with legislative approval and the governor’s signature, the lab could have the necessary startup funds by March. Without the emergency status funding would take much longer.
Once the tunnel is excavated, Headley said the second phase of the project is to excavate and build two new caverns in the lab. That project, he said is estimated to cost $100 million, which will be raised with private donations and outside funding sources. Headley confirmed Thursday that T. Denny Sanford is already planning a significant gift toward that total.
“We’ve been having discussions with a philanthropist who has made a verbal commitment to make a large donation to the project in 2024-25,” Headley told legislators on Tuesday. “That philanthropist is someone we have worked with before, and they are interested in seeing the state have some skin in the game, so to speak.”
While the Department of Energy provides $35 million a year to operate and maintain the Sanford Underground Research Facility, as well as funding to build and outfit LBNF/DUNE, Headley said the federal agency does not have the initial funds to build the extra space in the Sanford Lab this year. But the timeline to start work on excavation is critical, he said. The Sanford Lab will need to work around the timeframe for outfitting DUNE, and so work on the second phase of this project — excavating the two new cavern spaces — would not happen until 2027. Scientists want to move experiments in by 2030.
“That’s why we’re wanting to approach the project in this way.”
The last time the Sanford Underground Research Facility asked for money from the state was in 2015, when the state granted $3.95 million to help transition work to refurbish the Ross Shaft from Sanford money to federal funds for the project. To date, the state has contributed $66 million in appropriations and future funds to the Sanford Underground Research Facility. But Peterson pointed out that money has been multiplied 15 times, as there have been more than $900 million in private and federal dollars invested in the project in South Dakota.
“It’s a tremendous economic engine,” Peterson said. Peterson also pointed out that the Lawrence brothers, who founded Lawrence Berkeley National Lab in California, were from Canton, S.D. “If we had SURF at that time, we could end up having a lab like Berkeley has. So, it’s important for us to look to the future and to think big.”
Morgan Gruebele, chief budget analyst for the S.D. Bureau of Finance and Management, opposed the bill and urged the committee to refer the bill to the joint committee on appropriations in order to be considered with ongoing budget discussions.
“The governor is very supportive of this facility and its mission,” she said. “However, this budget proposal is focusing on the core functions of state government such as prisons and the core technology upgrade needs of the state. At this time we have not set aside enough funding for these projects.”
Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, who is a co-sponsor on the bill, encouraged the committee to support the funding, saying the lab has continued to exceed economic expectations in the state.
“I’ve been around this building for decades and this is one of those things that actually paid off, maybe even better than what we were told. The irony of this bill is that it is actually getting your construction done for free by funding it, which is a rare occurrence in this building.”
Members of the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee voted unanimously to move Senate Bill 35 on to the Joint Committee on Appropriations for further consideration.
