SURF Artist in Residence to host meet and greet event today

LEAD — Architectural spaces that give a sense of psychological unease and that are surreal are Gary Sczerbaniewicz’s specialty, and as the 2022 Artist in Residence for the Sanford Lab, he has been exploring the “dream like” and “transformative” world of underground mining and science.
On Saturday, Lead residents and visitors can view some of Sczerbaniewicz’s previous work, as well as get a sneak peak into Sczerbaniewicz’s creative thinking process for a Sanford Lab exhibition that will culminate with a gallery show at BHSU in the Fall. Saturday’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., near the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center.
An artist from Buffalo, N.Y., Sczerbaniewicz’s specialty is in architectural spaces. When he found the listing for the Sanford Underground Research Facility Artist in Residence program, it seemed to fit in perfectly with his specific interest in the uncanny.
“I did my thesis on the architectural uncanny,” he said. “When this came up I could barely believe my eyes because it jogged in a lot of ways with my already occurring research and interests in subterranean, and some of this science that borders on mysticism. It’s profound in its scientific realities and yet the extension of it intellectually stirs all kinds of emotions and thoughts. I found that very exciting.”
To prepare for his artistic work, Sczerbaniewicz has taken three tours underground to the Davis Campus and through some of the unfinished mining drifts of the 4,850-level. He has also attended several physics and geology lectures, and spent time with science interns. He has also studied the mining history of the lab.
“I feel a deep sense of privilege that I’m able to experience something that very few people can,” he said. “Descending 15 minutes in an elevator shaft in a dark lift with water dripping on you, and the camaraderie of people standing in close proximity. It’s very dream-like and very transformative in a lot of ways. Just being underground and riding the rail cars, and the whole awareness of being not where humans normally are. The sensory experience of watching every step you take, knowing your surroundings, knowing about safety, and on top of that realizing the history of the mining trajectory ere and then looking at that mining trajectory through the lens of this hyper progressive science that is happening. So, you’ve got a mine shaft with the dripping water and the dark, and then you’ve got clean spaces and levels upon level of clean, and the experiments happening down there. LUX particularly excites the imagination.”
Based on this experience, Sczerbaniewicz said his work will “poetically extract visual items from everything I’ve learned and recompose them. It won’t be like a museum exhibit, where there is a placard telling you exactly what it means. It will be more of a looking at a series of images and trying to piece them together in your own mind. So, there may be audio track, sculptures, and drawings. It’s going to run the gamut.”
Overall, Sczerbaniewicz said he is hoping to get to meet members of the public on Saturday, and get feedback about some of his ideas for his work. Following his residency at the lab in Lead, Sczerbaniewicz will get to work on building his exhibit that will open at the BHSU Ruddell Gallery in October. From that exhibit, the Sanford Lab will chose one of Sczerbaniewicz’s pieces for the lab’s permanent art collection, so Sczerbaniewicz wants to get as much input as he can.
“Feedback is good at an early stage to see if an idea maybe is corny, or if an idea is solid enough to want to explore,” he said. “This work takes a long time.”
