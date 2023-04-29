By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Wednesday, the South Dakota Supreme Court upheld 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer’s November 2021 decision, stemming from an appeal brought by Harlan Kirwan, who was denied a certificate of appropriateness from the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission (HPC).
Kirwan sought a certificate of appropriateness from the commission to conduct renovations on the Gunslinger Saloon, located at 669 Main St., in Deadwood after he had already made renovations on the property. At a March 10, 2021 hearing, the Deadwood historic preservation commission voted to deny the certificate. Kirwan appealed to the circuit court, which on Nov. 29, 2021 affirmed the commission’s decision. The case was appealed to the state Supreme Court and on Aug. 31, 2022, this court heard oral arguments. Wednesday, the Supreme Court’s opinion was filed, upholding the circuit court’s decision.
In its conclusion, the Supreme Court stated that commission complied with Deadwood City Ordinance 17.68.050 and properly considered the relevant factors from the ordinance when it considered Kirwan’s application.
“The commission’s ultimate decision denying the application either complied with the technical requirements of SDCL 1-19B-49 or the noncompliance did not impact Kirwan ‘s substantial rights,” the opinion states. “Finally, the commission’s factual determinations underlying its decision to deny the certificate of appropriateness are supported by the record and were therefore not clearly erroneous. For these reasons, we affirm.”
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said Thursday that Kirwan will have to apply for a new certificate should he desire to resubmit any changes to the exterior of the building.
“In the meantime, he should be required to repair the damage to the façade back to the prior condition from the time he made alterations without a building permit or certificate of appropriateness,” Kuchenbecker said.
According to court documents, in May 2020, Kirwan decided to renovate the exterior of the building by covering the existing façade with vertical slats of rough-hewn wood made from pine trees harvested from the Black Hills. The existing façade that Kirwan covered was not original to the building, but it was a variation of the initial design, which consisted of painted horizontal wood lap siding. Kirwan later stated that he thought the rough-hewn design was more aesthetically pleasing than the painted siding and better reflected the “boomtown” look of the buildings in Deadwood prior to 1879.
Court documents say that despite the obligation to seek permission for the modification before undertaking it, Kirwan did not apply for a certificate of appropriateness from the commission until after renovating the Gunslinger Saloon’s façade. The commission denied his belated application on May 27, 2020 and ordered Kirwan to remove the pine wood façade. Kirwan met with commission officials, who suggested several alternative renovation concepts that would not alter the important historical details of the façade.
Kirwan then applied for a new certificate of appropriateness in February 2021, once again requesting permission to cover the existing façade with pine wood, as he had in his initial application. The commission voted unanimously to deny this application, as well, at their March 10, 2021 meeting.
Oral arguments in the Supreme Court case were heard on Aug. 31, 2022.
Kimberly Pearson addressed the justices on behalf of appellants Kirwan, who alleged that the Circuit Court decision affirming denial of certificate of appropriateness by the commission was wrong.
“The court improperly stated and applied the substantial evidence standard,” Pearson said.
The court’s stated reason for denial was that the exterior alteration proposed is incongruous with the historical architectural archaeological or cultural aspects of the district.
Pearson said the reason for denial in this case was not due to the city ordinance Deadwood has, but instead, was based upon “incongruous language” which comes out of a state statute.
The court asked what the difference in considerations is and how it impacted the result. Pearson said the wording of the two is quite different.
“The city ordinance states that they shall apply those criteria, as well as establish design review guidelines,” Pearson said. “It’s unclear to me from the statute if they shall, if the criteria is the established design review guidelines or something else, but the error really comes because they’re applying something that isn’t what they’re told to apply in their own city ordinance and then that the decision is based upon some other language that isn’t in either the city ordinances or in the Department of Interior regulations. So the decision that was stated has no bearing on the application of any criteria.”
The court said the appellant’s view is that the commission was obligated to consider each of them without exception, so they couldn’t leave any off.
Pearson argued that the ordinance states the eight factors shall be considered, as well as the two exterior alteration factors. The court asked what relevance it would be to consider factors that don’t apply and asked if the appellate would like the court to reverse and send the decision back to the commission to reconsider factors that may not, perhaps, apply in this case.
“Our request is that the court would reverse and grant the certificate of appropriateness, but I know this court is probably more likely to remand it back,” Pearson said. “In the end, we may have the same result. But the importance is the process … and that there’s trust in the system that the city is doing their job as they’re supposed to, that they’re considering the appropriate criteria and that they’re following their ordinance, rather than looking at criteria that aren’t in their ordinance and stating a reason that has nothing to do with either their ordinance or the Department of Interior guidelines.”
Pearson said the commission has also not addressed what to do when the it has made a decision to deny a certificate of appropriateness, as per set forth in state law. He said the “form letter” her client received was not an attested copy, as required by law, adding what criteria is being applied what criteria must be met in an application are important.
“So we are asking for a reversal of the decision,” Pearson said.
Quentin Riggins argued on behalf of the city. He said it must be decided whether the administrative procedures act applies to this particular case and said it’s clear the substantial evidence standard should be applied, citing precedent-setting cases.
Riggins said say he believes the correct standard is the substantial evidence standard.
“With that being said, I do believe the evidence in this case supports the city’s denial of the certificate of appropriateness,” Riggins said. “Specifically, while Miss Pearson argues that the city of Deadwood did not follow the factors of its own ordinances, specifically, 17.68.050, as well as the design standards for exterior alterations, 17.60.050 (c), the record that was transmitted to the circuit court shows that these factors were, indeed followed.”
Riggins argued that the letter from Kuchenbecker sent to Kirwan sets for the same language that was used to deny the certificate of appropriateness.
“Mr. Kuchenbecker’s letter states that the exterior proposed is incongruous with the historical, architectural, archaeological or cultural aspects of the district,” Riggins said, adding that the factors set forth in the denial all fall within the Deadwood ordinances. “The fact that Mr. Kuchenbecker sent a letter to Mr. Kirwan following the denial, articulating the reasons of 17.68.050, that it was not consistent with the historical and architectural aspects of the building in relation to other buildings in the historic district is consistent with these factors.”
Riggins pointed out that Kirwan’s desire to change the current façade of the building made it incompatible with the oldest known photographs of this building, from 1913, as included in Kuchenbecker’s report to the commission.
“And that the proposed changes wanted to take it (the building) back in time and make it different than it had ever been,” Riggins said. “It never had a façade, to the best knowledge available, of the Historic District Commission, of rough sawn siding. Thus, it is apparent that the commission had reviewed the various factors.”
In regard to the argument that the city is required to consider all factors of 17.68.050, Riggins said he believes is inconsistent with the practicality of the ordinance.
The court asked if there were two applications submitted and if there was an appeal. Riggins said yes and that in this particular case, it was not appealed.
In regard to the first submittal…
“In this case, we had a situation where Mr. Kirwan made an application after he had made alterations to the exterior of his building without a certificate of appropriateness. He later went to the commission in an attempt to find favor and get that certificate approved after it was denied for the same reasons that it was ultimately denied the second time,” Riggins said. “There was a meeting in which Mr. Kirwan was given options which he could try to find the certificate of appropriateness. Following that meeting, he made the exact same application as the first one and so the court had all of this in its record at the appellate level and for these reasons, I believe there is sufficient evidence in this case under either standard that the court were to adopt, that the circuit court had an adequate record to establish that the city of Deadwood followed its procedures and properly denied Mr. Kirwan’s application.”
