BELLE FOURCHE — Since Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow last month, longer days and warmer weather has been just out of reach for South Dakotans; but Hometown Thursdays in Belle Fourche decided to disregard the beloved rodent’s predictions, and instead, went ahead with finalizing the event’s live music line-up for the summer.
Through June and July, the weekly event will be held on Thursdays from 6:30–9:30 p.m. on the Tri-State Museum’s lawn by the river that gives Belle Fourche its name.
The dates and corresponding local musicians are listed below:
• June 8: 100 Proof
• June 15: Common Law
• June 22: Revolver
• June 29: Dakota Country
• July 6: South Hwy 85
• July 13: Weston Frank
• July 20: Camp Comfort
• July 27: Chelsey Dee & Company
In addition to the live music, Hometown Thursdays — which usually attracts upwards of 300 people — features family friendly activities and food vendors.
“For the kids we do the little train ride, games, and usually face painting,” said Chip Connor, Hometown Thursdays Committee president. “We always have some exciting food vendors and ice cream, and, this year, we will be doing a blind draw cornhole tournament each week.”
Be sure to spring your clocks forward Saturday night for Daylight Savings, and Hometown Thursdays will be here before you know it.
