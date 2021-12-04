Sunday deadline looms for purchase of Sturgis Rally trademarks

STURGIS — Attorneys for the city of Sturgis are still in negotiations for the purchase of trademarks associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
At a special Sturgis City Council meeting Nov. 3, it was revealed that the city of Sturgis and First Interstate Bank had negotiated a tentative agreement for the purchase of the trademarks such as “Black Hills Motor Classic,” “Sturgis Bike Week,” and “Take the Ride to Sturgis,” as well as artwork that goes with them.
City officials say the deal for the marks needs to be completed by Sunday.
“We are hopeful that we have this all wrapped up by Monday,” Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said Friday.
The city is working with SMRI creditors Good Sports and Sturgis Motorcycle INC or Black Hills Harley-Davidson to complete the purchase.
“If their consent is given, we can then move forward with the city having all the marks,” the mayor said.
First Interstate Bank, SMRI’s primary creditor, notified the city and others late last month that the trademarks would be sold to the highest bidder during an online auction to pay Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc’s debt.
The bank and the city then negotiated an agreement, and the Sturgis City Council met and unanimously approved the contract to buy the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally trademarks which needs to be completed by Monday.
The agreement also stated that the city and the bank acknowledge that the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Sturgis Motorcycles, Inc., and Good Sports, Inc. have a right to participate in any sale or bid process related to the property resulting from a default by SMRI in its loan obligations to the bank pursuant to an agreement letter dated June 30, 2010.
