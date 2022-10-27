Representatives from Sundance State Bank joined bank President Andy Miller, left, as he presented a check for $20,000 to Thomas Worsley, right, President of Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Northern Hills Market. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal
SPERAFISH – In May, Monument Health announced an $80 million investment in the Spearfish community with plans to expand its Spearfish hospital as well as building a completely new healthcare facility near Exit 17.
“Lookout Memorial Hospital (the name of the original hospital built in Spearfish) was built to support the community, and so we’re here to carry on that vision today,” Paulette Davidson, president and CEO of Monument Health, said at the time. “We’re here to expand the healthcare services that we need to keep people closer to home and allow the Spearfish community to grow and continue to prosper going forward.”
To help share in the cost of the expansion, Sundance State Bank donated $20,000 to the Monument Health Foundation Friday, at a presentation with representatives from Monument Health.
“On behalf of the Sundance State Bank staff and board of directors, we are honored to present this donation to the Spearfish Hospital Expansion Campaign,” said Andy Miller, president of Sundance State Bank, in a prepared statement. “Monument Health is a vital component of the community and region. Quality healthcare is critical for a healthy community, supporting residents, schools, and businesses. We want to express our appreciation to Monument Health and the community as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.