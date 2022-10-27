Sundance State Bank donation.jpg

Representatives from Sundance State Bank joined bank President Andy Miller, left, as he presented a check for $20,000 to Thomas Worsley, right, President of Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Northern Hills Market. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

SPERAFISH – In May, Monument Health announced an $80 million investment in the Spearfish community with plans to expand its Spearfish hospital as well as building a completely new healthcare facility near Exit 17.

“Lookout Memorial Hospital (the name of the original hospital built in Spearfish) was built to support the community, and so we’re here to carry on that vision today,” Paulette Davidson, president and CEO of Monument Health, said at the time. “We’re here to expand the healthcare services that we need to keep people closer to home and allow the Spearfish community to grow and continue to prosper going forward.”

