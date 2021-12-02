RAPID CITY — People who live in the Black Hills have not really had to think about having an abundance of water, but prolonged drought and rapid population growth may put the issue on the forefront in coming years.
For that reason, a group of individuals have formed the Western Dakota Regional Water Alliance, a non-profit group, which is proposing a pipeline that would provide water to western South Dakota communities into the future.
“Here in the Black Hills area, we’ve been kind of fat, dumb and happy about having enough water. One of the things we found out after getting into this thing is that we shouldn’t be so smug,” said Mark Anderson, an adjunct professor at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
Anderson and others spoke at the “Water is Our Future” summit Wednesday in Rapid City about the need for the pipeline that would bring water from the Missouri River about 170 miles west to Rapid City.
“Building a pipeline from the Missouri River is a crucial step to ensure future water security for western South Dakota,” said Cheryl Chapman, one of the organizers of the summit and a consultant on the West Dakota Regional Water System proposal.
The alliance recently made application with the South Dakota Water and Natural Resources Board, and was approved for the State Water Plan which will allow them to apply for future funding, Chapman said.
The estimated cost for the pipeline project, for a 6-foot diameter waterline, is $1.87 billion. Preliminary studies and reports are estimated at $4.5 million in the next few years.
The idea for a pipeline grew out of a study done for the West Dakota Water Development District by Mines professors and students. The water district has held a future use water permit since 1976 which allows for the use of up to 10,000-acre feet per year of Missouri River water. Just for perspective, the city of Rapid City uses about 13,000-to-14,000-acre feet of water per year currently.
Every seven years, the water district needs to renew the permit through the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Members of the board wanted to better understand why the future use permit was of value, said Dan Bjerke, chair of the West Dakota Water Development District.
“We needed to justify why we continue to have this water permit. We really didn’t have anything in writing or studies to show that. We decided that we needed to take a look at what are the future water needs in the district boundaries,” he said.
Scott Kenner, who worked on the study, said they examined various growth projections for Rapid City and the Black Hills to determine future water demand.
According to documents, the current West River population is 240,000 and the projected population for 2075 is 600,000.
“If our population continues to grow at a rapid rate, we will quickly outpace the capacity of our water supply even in years of average precipitation,” Chapman said.
The state should look to spending some of its COVID relief and infrastructure funds for this project, said District 32 Sen. Helene Duhamel.
The project is big, transformational and will have an impact for generations to come, Duhamel told those gathered at the summit.
She referenced the contentious battle over the Colorado River water with fighting between those in Arizona, Nevada and California.
“We need to move now to stake our rightful claim for the Missouri River water,” she said. “Our existing water supply simply cannot support such expansion. To assure availability, we must act now.”
Rep. Scott Odenbach of Spearfish said following the meeting that the state should proceed cautiously on the proposed pipeline project.
“I think we have to get our ducks in a row regarding the federal involvement from the Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation,” he said.
The state also should look to Arizona and California concerning how they proceeded on their claims to water from the Colorado River to accommodate explosive growth.
People also need to understand the state’s water mining statute which occurs when the average quantity of water pumped annually from a ground water aquifer exceeds the estimated average annual recharge to the aquifer.
“Before we approve any new wells, we have to make sure we are not depleting our aquifers,” he said.
District 31 Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, who sits on the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, said she appreciates the forward-thinking of the alliance.
“Instead of everyone throwing their (COVID) money away on projects we may not necessarily use, this would be a good use of some of that money. Water is important. We can’t survive without it,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.