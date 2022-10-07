STURGIS — The city of Summerset will contract with the city of Sturgis to provide animal shelter services.
This news comes at a time when the city is working to expand its cat section of the Sturgis & Meade County Animal Shelter at 1140 Otter Rd.
In Sturgis, the Sturgis Police Department oversees the animal shelter and staff. There are two full-time employees - Alora Borg and Autumn Lyons, and seven to eight reliable volunteers.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater told the Sturgis City Council Monday that the number of cats ending up in the shelter is on the rise with an average of 37 per month. And some have had kittens while at the shelter.
“We’ve had a lot of strays this year and a lot of stays with babies,” he said. “Those are all usually in the city.”
VanDewater said he is currently working with Sturgis Staff Attorney Eric Miller to come up with an ordinance to deal with strays.
“They are getting out of control. We have a lot of cats,” VanDewater said
VanDewater also said there are an average of 31 dogs that come into the shelter each month. Half are from the city and half from the county, he said.
“Our goal is either to reunite them with the owners, or if we can’t find the owners then after seven days we will adopt them out,” VanDewater said. “Our staff works diligently to adopt all of them out.”
Currently the shelter can hold 12 dogs and 18 cats at the shelter at any given time.
“We run at capacity just about every month. We’re in desperate need for upgrades,” VanDewater said.
Although the project to expand the shelter is a high priority for the city, it is not so for contractors who VanDewater said do not want to bid such a small job with a small margin for profit.
The move by Summerset to seek shelter services with Sturgis follows a decision by the Humane Society of the Black Hills to not renew a contract it had with the city of Summerset to provide similar services.
VanDewater said the number of animals that Summerset traditionally sheltered at the Humane Society will not put a strain on the shelter. He said Sturgis’ animal control staff is willing and able to provide the services.
Sturgis staff is not assuming any ordinance enforcement, prosecution, or other activities within the Summerset city boundary, unless specifically requested by the city of Summerset, he said.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city of Summerset approached the city of Sturgis and requested that Sturgis provide animal shelter services for those animals identified and seized/captured by Summerset officials/animal control under the Summerset ordinances and subsequently transported to the Sturgis & Meade County Animal Shelter.
The Sturgis City Council approved the contract which takes effect immediately and runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Ainslie said the revenue from the contract will offset the incremental costs to provide the services to animals from Summerset.
The cost for the services is $35 per officer hour and 45 cents per mile, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m., and 5 p.m. The cost goes up to $50 per officer hour and 45 cents per mile for all other days and hours. The minimum charge for the services is two hours and per officer hour costs include travel time from and to Sturgis.
