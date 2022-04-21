Summerset man indicted on child porn charges

RAPID CITY — A Summerset man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Caleb Cook, 23, pleaded not guilty to the indictment April 13 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann.
If convicted, there is a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in a federal prison and up to 20 years and or a $250,000 fine.
The investigation is a joint effort between the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
A trial is slated for June 21.
