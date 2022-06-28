Summer Stage theater series rescheduled for July

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s annual Summer Stage theatre series has been rescheduled to July.
The plays will be performed in the Black Box Theater in Woodburn Hall.
The series starts with “William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (abridged)” by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor performed July 6-7 and July 9 at 7:30 p.m. and July 10 at 2:30 p.m.
The play is a comedically chaotic compilation of Shakespeare’s most famous characters and stories condensed into 90 minutes, depicted as the fictitious first work of 17-year-old Shakespeare.
As the New York Times put it, “Something wickedly funny this way comes!”
The next performance in the series will be “Vanities: The Musical” based on a book by Jack Heifner and music by David Kirschenbaum. Performances will be July 13-14 and July 16 at 7:30 p.m. The musical is a dramatic comedy following three Texas girls on a 30-year journey from cheerleaders to housewives, with all the adventures between and the friendship that carried them through.
Ticket prices have also been reduced to $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for students and youth under 17. There will be a date special on the opening night for each show offering two adult tickets for $15 or two senior tickets for $12.
Call (605) 569-1218 or email Bert.Juhrend@BHSU.edu for tickets or more information.
