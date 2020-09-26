SPEARFISH — Every year, the already picturesque Spearfish Canyon explodes in a brilliant splash of color as the leaves on the trees and bushes change from vibrant greens to fiery yellows, reds, and oranges.
“Spearfish Canyon is one of the premier destinations in the Black Hills for leaves. … That is what our shoulder season is. We’re known for those leave changes,” said Mistie Caldwell, executive director of Visit Spearfish, the destination marketing organization for Spearfish.
Caldwell said with the looming danger of crowded areas being breeding grounds for COVID-19, this year has seen an uptick in outdoor destination vacations, and a resurgence of “the great American road trip.”
“We’re a really great destination because those types of things are either, people isolating within their own cars, or we have the hiking still and that safety of being outdoors,” she said. “That is the hook we’re hanging out there now because the weather this time of year is great, the leaves changing is really our crowning jewel at this time.”
Last week, Caldwell said that people from 29 out of the 50 states were represented passing through the Spearfish visitor center, and they were all here to see the leaves in the Canyon.
“I can say without hesitation that every single person who comes through here is asking about that,” she said. “That is our shoulder tourism season.”
Like a flashy lure on the end of a fishing line, the brightly colored leaves throughout the Canyon attract folks from all over the country to Spearfish.
“Our job then is to explain to people all the different things you can do while you’re in Spearfish. … Once they walk in our door that’s our opportunity to our spiel of all the different things they could possibly do while they’re here to see the Canyon,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said Spearfish boasts a wide variety of activities and “cultures” for visitors from all over to participate in.
“From museums, art galleries, High Plains Heritage Center, the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery, the food culture, the coffee culture, the craft beer culture. … The thing that people often say is, ‘I had no idea there was so much to see here,’” she said.
A fifth generation Spearfish native, Caldwell said her great-grandfather was part of the steering committee that brought the Passion Play to town; and her parents were small business owners, so she grew up appreciating the value that visitors bring to Spearfish.
“From the time I was born, we depended on not only the Passion Play at the time but the attraction of Spearfish Canyon,” she said.
When Caldwell went to college, she took pictures of friends and family enjoying the scenic outdoors of the Black Hills.
“My college friends thought I got to take my friends on vacation, and I said, ‘no, that’s where I live,’” she said with a laugh.
Outdoor summer festivals and brisk winter adventures, without a doubt have their role in what makes the Black Hills a great place to live and play; but for Caldwell, as for many of us you cannot beat autumn in the Canyon.
“Hands down, fall has always been my favorite season here,” Caldwell said. “It’s beautiful.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.