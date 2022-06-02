‘Summer Art Series’ opens at Matthews Gallery

SPEARFISH — The Matthews Gallery has announced a return to its annual showcase of local artists throughout the summer months. The recently renamed “Summer Art Series’’ will feature the talents of Black Hills artists with paintings, digital artwork, pottery, and glasswork on display and for sale. The exhibit will open with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on June 3 at the Matthews Gallery, located at 612 N. Main St. in Spearfish.
“The response to our call for artists was remarkable,” said Matthews Gallery manager, Kara Carver. “As a result, our summer exhibit will showcase some really extraordinary pieces. We have so many fresh faces coming to the Matthews as well as a number of returning favorites. The variety of work is stunning.”
The exhibit will be open to the public through Labor Day. The series is structured to support the local artistic community.
“Every piece in the gallery is for sale, which is a wonderful opportunity for our local artists,” Carver said. “It’s not an exhibit meant to be admired for a short period and then packed away. Our hope is that people will fall in love with pieces and take them home that day to enjoy for the long term.”
Carver also stressed the importance of supporting the arts in the Black Hills.
“We live in a beautiful, unique area. The level of artistic talent, whether it’s performance-based or visual, is astounding. The Black Hills has become a cultural hub and it’s essential that we continue to champion the growth of ideas and expression,” she said.
The exhibit’s opening reception on June 3 will offer the public their first peek at the exhibition as well as introduce a new feature at the gallery–a weekly silent art auction. Each week a work of art will be unveiled for auction at the Matthews. The public is invited to view the item in the gallery and offer a bid. At the end of the week, the winner will be contacted. New works will be revealed for auction the following week. This ongoing fundraising event will aid the Matthews in their efforts to provide continued free programing to Spearfish and surrounding communities.
“At the Matthews, we firmly believe that art is for everyone and we strive to provide equitable opportunities for arts education through free programming,” Carver explained. “Proceeds from our silent auction items will allow us to continue to offer free workshops and maintain a creative place for people to gather.”
For additional information or to learn about more upcoming events, call (605) 642-7973 or visit matthewsopera.com.
