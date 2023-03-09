STURGIS — Revisions to the ordinance that defines how Sturgis’ city government operates are forthcoming, and changes primarily relate to city boards and committees.
Under the current system of government, the Sturgis city manager had the authority to appoint members to city boards and committees, and those members would report back to the city manager. Proposed changes to the ordinance will include the mayoral appointment of those boards and committee members, with the advice and consent of the Sturgis City Council. Those boards and committees would then be directly accountable to the Sturgis City Council.
The changes are the result of recommendations from the Sturgis City Manager/Title 7 subcommittee, comprised of one councilor per ward in the city. The subcommittee was formed to address citizen concerns about the amount of power the city manager wielded over government operations. Officials say they hope to clarify the roles of a city manager and the mayor and council. They also hope that by changing the way board appointments are made, there will be more community representation and involvement in city government.
Council members also discussed residency requirements as a line item in the revised ordinance. Councilwoman Beka Zerbst said the city discussed that several years ago, but it was not included in the draft ordinance that was presented on Monday.
“My understanding from the discussion we had in 2019 was that a volunteer member of any of those boards did not have to be a resident of our community,” Zerbst said. “So, if there was somebody outside of Sturgis who wanted to serve, they would be allowed to do so. I did not agree with that, but I think the majority at that time did. Maybe we need to go back and find exactly what we agreed to and make sure that is listed in this.”
Carstensen agreed with adding a residency requirement, but he said anyone who serves on a city committee should live within city limits. “I think it makes sense to include ‘must live in the city of Sturgis,’” he said. “We’re looking for public input from citizens to serve on these boards.”
The definition of administrative services is also something the council wanted to make sure is included in the ordinance, in order to more specifically clarify responsibilities in city government.
Another significant change in the Title 7 ordinance relates to council members’ involvement in other boards and nonprofit organizations. City Attorney Mark Marshal proposed that city councilors have “a fiduciary duty” to the city, and therefore serving on other boards as a voting member could create conflicting interests or duties. Therefore, Marshal proposed that city council members should only serve as ex-officio, or non-voting members of any boards outside of the city council.
“I believe, and I think the law is clear, that in those circumstances the board member has a fiduciary duty to both that board as well as to the city council,” Marshal said. “Those conflicting duties could place the council member in an extremely difficult, if not impossible, position as the council person would have to decide which master to serve.”
But Councilman Aaron Jordan, who has been a member of the local Kiwanis Club, as well as several other organizations in town, expressed concern about whether the policy should extend past city committees. Mayor Mark Carstensen agreed.
“A small community like ourselves wears a lot of hats,” Carstensen said. “We do have a challenge as we move forward with this process.”
“If council directs, I would be happy to remove the language, but removing the language doesn’t remove the problem,” Marshal said.
Zerbst said a possible solution could be requiring council members to sign a disclosure form, which outlines involvement in all outside organizations.
A revised form of the city’s Title 7 ordinance, defining the structure and form of Sturgis city government, will be discussed again at the council’s next meeting, March 20.
