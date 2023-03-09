bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — Revisions to the ordinance that defines how Sturgis’ city government operates are forthcoming, and changes primarily relate to city boards and committees.

Under the current system of government, the Sturgis city manager had the authority to appoint members to city boards and committees, and those members would report back to the city manager. Proposed changes to the ordinance will include the mayoral appointment of those boards and committee members, with the advice and consent of the Sturgis City Council. Those boards and committees would then be directly accountable to the Sturgis City Council.

