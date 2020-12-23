Sturgis woman wins awards for book series

STURGIS — Joan Pillen has an admiration for the Old West, and she also embraces New Age philosophy.
The Sturgis woman combines those two interests in a series of books she has self-published under the pen name Joan Kristin Haugan.
Pillen said she became interested in mind, body, spirt teachings about 20 years ago. And in 2014, she was encouraged by her life coach to write a fiction cleanse story with some of the things that she had learned through mind, body and spirit woven throughout the story.
“I thought, ‘I don’t even read books. What are you talking about?’” Pillen said.
But she did it and titled the book, “Prairie Magic.” The book tells of an enlightened family who overcomes devastating loss, lives with courage and trusts in a higher power. It’s set in the Black Hills.
“They say, ‘write what you know.’ I know horses. I know the Black Hills and I know mind, body and spirit,” she said.
She filled the story with everyday problems such as a woman who lost her husband and another who lost her ranch.
Throughout the story, ancient wisdom combats modern-day problems as the characters muse about Tarot cards and admire Rune stones, Pillen said.
“Everything that can happen to you is in Tarot cards. They were commissioned by a Pope. It’s not crazy witchcraft,” she said.
She then self-published the fiction novel which has now blossomed into the four-part Adventure Seekers Saga series of award-winning books.
Throughout the books there are color illustrations of how these people in these situations use ancient wisdom instead of revenge or buckling under, so that is why it is dubbed visionary fiction, Pillen said.
It took Pillen a couple years to finish the first book, Prairie Magic, which her life coach submitted to an international New Age tradeshow competition.
“My book took second. It was the finalist in visionary fiction which is a huge category,” she said. “Visionary fiction is fiction that has a message to make you live better.”
Pillen said she got the ideas for her novels from real-life experiences.
“Although the books are fiction, most everything actually happened, in one way or another,” she said.
The information about alternative healing in the books is based on a decade’s worth of experience helping her clients find harmony and fulfillment by working with Tarot cards, Rune stones, Reiki and essential oils, Pillen said.
“These tried and true tools encourage us to live with courage and dignity, and enable us to reach lofty goals,” she said.
Raised on a horse ranch, Pillen is an experienced horsewoman and well-trained equestrian.
“The books are as much about horses and horsemanship because that’s the thing I’m really good at,” she said.
Pillen was encouraged to enter her book series in the Equus Film & Arts Festival which is considered the world’s premier showcase for domestic and International Equestrian Content feature films, documentaries, shorts, music videos, commercials, training and educational materials, art and literature.
Her book, Prairie Magic, won the gold medal in the Adult Equine Fiction category. The other three books received the grand reserve champion awards.
Pillen holds a geological engineering degree from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and an MBA from the University of South Dakota. She and her husband, Jubal, own J&J Optical in Sturgis, where she also performs marriage ceremonies and practices holistic healing and alternative counseling.
You can find the books online at www.the-adventure-seekers.com.
Here are the books in the series:
Prairie Magic, is the first book of the saga, and introduces an enlightened family who overcomes devastating loss, lives with courage and trusts in a higher power.
Rebel, the second installment, features a stunning black steed whose very presence inspires courage. Excitement brews as a dream that was once left to die on the highway is resurrected in a most magical manner. Pillen says the books helps readers muster the courage to become rebels themselves.
A Fork in the Road, the third book in the series, was released January 2017. It describes a painful love triangle and an exciting Mexican rescue mission. Readers will learn more about the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and hang out with the Order of the Rising Phoenix, a biker gang whose compassionate members help each other survive illness and loss. The book delves into the real history behind Deadwood’s gold mining as Adventure Seekers search for lost treasures. Characters claim victory by conquering fears and disarming enemies.
Scorpio, the final installment in the series, brings the series to a conclusion.
In addition to the books, Pillen also has developed a deck of Rune Stone cards, which she says are an integral part of all four books in the series.
Pillen’s aunt, who she describes as an amazing artist, created the illustrations on the Rune cards. Pillen also developed a deck of Tarot cards. Odin’s Runes and Hope’s Heart Tarot cards are available on her website at: www.prairiemagic.com
Pillen also has created a board on which Tarot or Rune card readings can be done. It, too, received accolades being named the Coalition of Visionary Resources Tarot product of the year.
