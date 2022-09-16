By Deb Holland
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS – Kaylan “Katie” Harrington wholeheartedly admits she’s not the pageant type.
But, she is one of 25 finalists nationwide for the title of Ms. Veteran America. She will represent South Dakota at the national finals in Florida on Oct. 30.
Prior to this, Harrington said she had never done pageants in her life.
“I’m a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl,” she said with a laugh. “Actually, they don’t like to call it a pageant. They like to call it a competition.”
One of the reasons Harrington entered is because all proceeds from the competition, ticket sales, sponsorship and donations gathered by competitors, go to charity.
“Every single dollar raised goes to supporting homeless women veterans throughout the country. Part of the competition is the ability to raise awareness and advocate on behalf of these women,” she said.
Harrington, a native Californian, is an EMT who works in the ER at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
She first joined the military just after 9/11 happened in 2001.
“I was in college on 9/11 and watched the twin towers fall. I wanted to do something. I think a lot of people felt compelled to do something big after that,” she said.
Two days after 9/11 she joined the Air Force and did seven and half year’s active duty.
She later transferred to the Army and became an officer. In 2013, she transferred to the National Guard serving with the 196th in Sturgis as a training officer for the OCS and Warrant Officer candidates.
This past summer, she helped train 200 candidates at Fort Meade.
Harrington comes from a military family. Harrington’s dad, Ed, was in the Army. He was a Vietnam veteran who died of Agent Orange when Katie was just a young woman. Her grandpa, Rudy was in the Navy at Pearl Harbor.
“I love the camaraderie of the military. I love serving something bigger than myself,” she said. “Every time I deploy or every time I am with my soldiers, I feel this tug. It’s a very servient job. I don’t think you get that satisfaction from a lot of positions now days.”
Harrington said she appreciates when someone tells her they appreciate her service.
“It’s amazing,” she said.
Harrington said she also wants to be able to respond when offered thanks.
“There is this book that a medal of honor winner wrote, and he said, ‘when people thank you for your service, you should always tell them that they are worth it.’ I really like that,’” she said.
Categories in the competition include evening wear, talent, judges’ interview, at which they are quizzed on military history, and a push-up contest on stage.
Registration for the competition opened in January to women in any branch of service.
One of the areas in which the women are graded is their advocacy efforts or their ability to go into the community and make the cause known.
Then in June, they had to submit a memorandum of what they had done and what they plan to do moving forward in relation to them being a Ms. Veteran America finalist.
They then announced the top 25 finalists which included Harrington.
“Since then, it’s been kind of a whirlwind of activity,” she said.
