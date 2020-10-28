Sturgis woman identified as victim in fatal crash

WHITEWOOD — A 24-year-old Sturgis woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood.
A 2020 Nissan Versa was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the roadway to the right, into the ditch and eventually collided with a tree. The driver, Ashley Weslocky, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.
