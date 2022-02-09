Sturgis withdraws request for declaratory judgment from state

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis has withdrawal its petition for declaratory judgment before the state regarding petitions submitted to change the city manager form of government.
A group calling themselves “Sturgis Citizens for Change” submitted petitions to the office of the city finance officer in December 2021 seeking to hold an election to change the city’s structure from an aldermanic government with a city manager to one without a city manager.
The city had sought an opinion from the South Dakota Board of Elections on whether or not the question asked in the petition was proper.
City Attorney Mark Marshall contends that a city manager is not a “form of government” within the meaning of South Dakota law, but is instead a special power granted to municipal government to employ a city manager.
At its Jan. 3 meeting, the Sturgis City Council passed the resolution seeking the declaratory judgment.
However, because the petition sponsors have taken the issue to court to force the city to immediately consider the petition valid and schedule an election, the declaration from the Board of Elections was no longer needed, Marshall said.
“I have dismissed the petition before the Board of Elections,” he said.
The hearing in Fourth Circuit Court is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
