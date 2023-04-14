By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — For 18 consecutive years the city of Sturgis has provided the community with safe drinking water that meets every state standard.
Rick Bush, Sturgis Public Works Director told members of the city council Monday that the city received the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence from the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The distinction means that the city has never failed a sample, test or inspection in 18 years.
“That’s something to be pretty proud of,” Bush said.
The South Dakota Drinking Water Program, part of Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR), develops and enforces the South Dakota Drinking Water Regulations that apply to public water systems in the state. Approximately 645 public water systems currently exist in South Dakota including in the City of Sturgis.
Currently the city of Sturgis provides drinking water for more than 6,943 customers, with an average of 878,000 gallons of water per day coming out of the wells, Bush said.
The water contaminant report lists all contaminants that were detected in the 2022 calendar year. The presence of some contaminants does not necessarily mean the water poses a health risk. To view the report, visit A copy of the Sturgis 2022 Drinking Water Report is available online at https://danr.sd.gov/OfficeOfWater/DrinkingWater/docs/WaterSystemMap/DWQPDFs/0321ccr.pdf
But providing quality drinking water is only one of them any services Bush’s department provides. During a routine report to the Sturgis City Council on Monday, Bush gave an overview of the many projects his crew of 40 employees, spread over 14 units, is overseeing. Recently, he said the parks division built four more raised beds in the community garden. Over the last two years he said the city has added eight garden beds for public use. In the coming years, he said the city hopes to add a third community garden location.
At the 7th Street crossing project, Bush said as of April 3, the city had 13 of 30 barrel sections in place, with the city on target for a July completion date.
“I think it will be a huge improvement for the community,” he said.
For the banner pole project, bush said all the poles on Junction and Main have been removed, and the only poles left are on Ballpark Road and at the railroad crossing. Foundations have been poured for five sets of those poles, and Bush said the project is on target for a June completion.
The city hired a consultant to study crossings at the Sturgis City Park, as per FEMA regulations. Recently, Bush said the city met with the Federal Emergency Management Association to determine whether the crossings need to be moved, and he said they are awaiting a decision.
Work on the Vanocker Canyon bike path should be starting up soon, he said. The bike path will tie in to the Racoon Road bike path, located near the city shop. Additionally, Bush said plans are 70 percent complete for the Highway 14 bike path that extends from Short Track Road, west to the south side of Lazelle Street.
Designs for the reconstruction of Moose Drive are about 90 percent complete. There are two affected landowners that the city met with last week to discuss easement issues and drainage needs for storm drain inlets. That project will include a bike path that will connect Dolan Creek Road and the bike path by Bear Butte Creek.
On April 17 the city council will hear a presentation about plans for the new aquatic park project, Bush said. “I think you will be impressed with what they have to show you,” he said.
ADA improvements have been made to the sidewalks on Arizona Street and Ballpark Road, near the community garden.
Additionally, Bush said there are a number of private developments that are working with city officials on plan reviews and inspections. The Garden Grove Development is in its third phase, and the city expects work to start on the Hidden Hills development soon. “We should have some exciting private development to show you in the near future.”
