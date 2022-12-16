bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis wants to start holding property owners accountable for their right of way maintenance.

On Dec. 5, Eric Millet told the Sturgis council that city employees are spending a great deal of time maintaining right of way lands, which takes away from their work to perform other duties. Millet said it is typically the property owners’ responsibility to care for the land that is between the property line to the surface of the road.

