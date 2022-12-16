STURGIS — The city of Sturgis wants to start holding property owners accountable for their right of way maintenance.
On Dec. 5, Eric Millet told the Sturgis council that city employees are spending a great deal of time maintaining right of way lands, which takes away from their work to perform other duties. Millet said it is typically the property owners’ responsibility to care for the land that is between the property line to the surface of the road.
That means the strip of grass between the sidewalk and the roadway should be maintained by the property owner, Millet said as an example.
“Over the years there have been some inconsistencies that have grown,” he said. “Either the right of way has not been maintained or the city has taken over maintenance of those. The goal of this ordinance is to clarify and rectify any of the inconsistencies and put the burden back on the landowners to maintain that area between the property line and the road surface.”
Millet said the issue is especially troublesome along the city bike path that is heavily used, particularly by children on their way to school. Property owners are responsible for ensuring there are no overhanging trees, weeds or tall grasses.
“The purpose of these types of standards is to ensure that there are no obstructions or visibility issues, primarily for safety reasons,” he said. “There is always potential for animals or snakes crossing if the grass is right on the edges.
“Essentially it’s enacting a duty that is commonly used,” Millet continued. “The city has a lot of issues trying to keep up with this maintenance because they’re allocating limited resources to do mowing rather than other public works duties.”
While the council agreed with Millet’s analysis, some members cautioned that it could be tricky to implement. Mayor Mark Carstensen said the reason the city maintains many right of way areas is because they wouldn’t be maintained otherwise.
“It’s my perception that the vast majority of areas we currently maintain that are the adjacent property owners’ responsibility to do so, the city does it because it’s not going to get done if we don’t,” Carstensen said. “I think over the years e have taken over those duties because of the absolute need to make sure it looks good and is safe. There are certain areas throughout the town where there is a good chance that it is impossible for that landowner to maintain that property. This is something that we’re going to have an uphill climb to battle when we go to a property and say ‘you have to start taking care of it,’ and they say ‘I’ve had this house for 46 years and never had to take care of it.’ I think the intent is clear and fair, but I think the reality is pretty tricky when it comes down to it. It could create quite a firestorm.”
Millet said there are provisions in the proposed ordinance that allow for provisions in cases of steep inclines or other specific reasons a property owner is unable to maintain their right of way.
Resident Bonnie Alberts pointed out that the ordinance should be used as an education tool, to raise awareness among citizens about their responsibility. “I think there are some areas in town in which that is in question, and nobody really knows who’s baby it is,” she said. “The other question is how we go about implementing it, and I would rather we did it with lips and not teeth.”
Alberts also questioned the city’s intent to immediately cease maintenance on marked right of way areas in the ordinance. “If you establish a practice, you don’t just stop, let it overgrow and then bust the guy who doesn’t pick it up,” she said.
Additionally, Alberts urged the council to enforce the ordinance across the board — including the railroad, school district and county in its expectations for right of way maintenance.
“You can’t look at these large stretches and be enforcing there and not be willing to take on the railroad,” she said. “All along that railroad track is stuff that should be taken on but isn’t, particularly over by Burger King. That area is about 4 feet high with thistles. Thistles are noxious. They’re invasive, and the state requires us to remove them. But the railroad doesn’t do anything about them. You have to be equitable.”
Following some additional discussion, city staff reported that they will include some clarifying language in the draft ordinance, to bring before the council at the next meeting, Dec. 19. Carstensen reminded the public that Monday’s discussion was the precursor to the ordinance discussion, which will include opportunities for public comment before the council makes a final decision.
