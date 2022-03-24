Sturgis waiting for go-ahead on 7th Street bridge

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis remains in a holding pattern concerning the replacement of the 7th Street bridge which was heavily damaged in floods in the summer of 2019.
“The city has been working as quickly as possible to restore that 7th Street crossing,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said Monday.
But it’s been a long and arduous process, he said.
In 2020, the city hired Interstate Engineering to begin work on hydraulic studies and design a replacement structure. Meanwhile, the city paid a contractor to restore the creekbanks in order to complete a pre-construction model for the crossing. FEMA reimbursed the city for that project.
The creekbank reconstruction was completed in late summer of 2020.
Interstate Engineering developed a plan and cost estimate for a low water crossing using three concrete boxes – each 18 feet wide.
The reconstruction plan was then submitted to FEMA in March 2021 for floodplain approval. FEMA agreed that the design would not create a rise in the base flood elevation and would be floodplain compliant.
The plan was then submitted to FEMA’s Office of Public Assistance for funding consideration.
In January 2022, FEMA requested additional information for the project.
The requested information was then submitted to FEMA in January 2022.
An amendment for the 7th Street crossing and associated bike path was drafted by FEMA Program Delivery Specialist, Office of Public Assistance. The amended plan, along with all relevant backup documentation, was submitted to FEMA funding for internal review on Feb. 11, 2022.
A design for the crossing has been approved by FEMA to be constructed and the estimated construction cost one year ago when that design was completed was about $900,000. If approved at the current estimated cost FEMA may cover 75% or $657,384. The city would pay 25% of the cost or $219,128.
The city is now asking another branch of FEMA if they would reimburse the city for the project if construction began before it was federally approved.
“We did ask that of FEMA, and FEMA responded, ‘no.’ If you are proceeding with construction costs now, that’s not really eligible for reimbursement,” Ainslie said. “So, in order to be eligible for reimbursement, you have to allow FEMA to finish their process.”
By law, FEMA has 18 months to respond to the city’s request, and within those 18 months if they have additional questions of the city, then the 18-month timeline begins again.
“We are hoping that we will hear soon, but ultimately there is nothing that we can do to require them to do that faster,” Ainslie said.
FEMA requires any structure built in a floodway to not create a rise in the base flood elevation upstream.
Unfortunately, the boxes that were placed around 2010 were not permitted through FEMA or the Army Corps of Engineers, and not included in the floodplain model.
That 7th Street bridge had been damaged in June of 2019 during flooding, but was opened to one lane of traffic. The second flood event in early July of 2019 rendered the 7th street crossing unsafe and impassable.
