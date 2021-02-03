Sturgis voters approve moratorium on Marcotte property

A “Yes” vote in Tuesday’s election meant a moratorium would be placed on any development of the city-owned Marcotte property. A “No” vote meant there would be no restrictions and the city could proceed with development of the property. Residents voted 662 to 554 to halt any development on the city-owned Marcotte property in southwest Sturgis for a period of five years. Pioneer photo by Deb Holland

