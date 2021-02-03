Sturgis voters approve moratorium on Marcotte property

STURGIS — The Marcotte property in Sturgis will not be developed for at least five years.
In a special election Tuesday, Sturgis residents voted 662 to 554 in favor of a five-year moratorium on any development of the city-owned Marcotte property.
The Sturgis City Council will meet in special session Wednesday evening to canvass the vote. The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and ensure that every valid vote cast is included in the election totals.
Those against the sale of the property said they wanted to preserve it as park land as it was represented to the citizens when the city bought the land from the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Department in 2012.
Not only does the passage of the initiated petition halt any development on the Marcotte property for five years, it also requires a covenant on the land prohibiting development of the property for five years from the date of the special election if it were transferred by the city to another party.
“We’re going to miss out on a huge opportunity,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen. “This was how things should be done as far as planning and putting a park in there. It was designed in a way to keep it beautiful and improve our community.”
The proposed plan for the 60-acre Marcotte property in southwest Sturgis included the development of 90 to 100 homes along with trails and a park. Houses in the new subdivision would have ranged in price from $200,000 to $400,000.
Plans also included a 25-acre park which was to include a public walking trail system within the subdivision linking to existing trails, a large park pavilion, a play structure (somewhat like the one now located west of the Sturgis Community Center), a large vehicle and trailer parking lot, and possibly a splash pad.
Jerod Hudelson, who lives near the Marcotte property and helped bring the issue to a vote of the people, said his group was happy with the outcome.
“I’m just hoping that they (the city) realize that the residents want it as parks, ball fields and trails. They don’t want houses,” Hudelson said.
Hudelson believes testimony by Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie before a legislative committee about the city’s intentions for buying the Marcotte property may have swayed voters to vote “Yes” on the issue.
In 2012, the city approached the state of South Dakota about buying the Marcotte land because the GF&P believed the land was no longer practical for hunting purposes because of surrounding development. It took a special bill brought before the legislature to sell the property to the city of Sturgis which specifically stated that the property would be developed only for park and open spaces.
Ainslie has explained that at the time of negotiating the sale, the city believed the land would be sold at a price point that was going to allow it to use for parks.
After the bill was passed it enabled GF&P to transfer the property to the city. But first GF&P wanted an appraisal done.
Ainslie said the city told the GF&P that if it was going to be used as park and open space, then it needed to be appraised at parks and open space value. The state agency said it needed to be appraised at highest and best use value.
The Sturgis City Council voted unanimously in December of 2012 to pay the 10% down payment of $60,810, or $10,000 per acre of the total purchase price of roughly $620,000 for the Marcotte property. The contract required the city to pay $182,430 each year in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
The bill passed by the 2012 Legislature stipulated that the limitations of use were only valid during the period of the contract for deed.
Once the property purchase was completed, the city received a deed from the state which had no restrictions on it other than mineral rights.
