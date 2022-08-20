STURGIS — It has been a busy couple days for Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department crews, as they responded to three fires since Wednesday.
The latest fire was Thursday morning. Sturgis Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav said Sturgis and Fort Meade Fire crews responded to a trailer home fire on Sixth Street at about 11:45 a.m.
He said firefighters quickly attacked the fire upon arrival and were able to keep the fire contained to the room of origin.
The fire began in a bedroom of the home, which was damaged by the blaze. The home also suffered smoke damage.
Two children who were in the home at the time were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, he said.
Lensegrav said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Earlier Thursday, Sturgis area fire crews responded to a semi-trailer on fire on U.S. Highway 14A. The fire was reported at mile marker 49.
The fire slowed traffic in the area as crews put out the fire, which destroyed the trailer.
Sturgis VFD, Fort Meade Fire Department, Meade County Sheriff and South Dakota Patrol were among the agencies on scene.
No injuries were reported and its unknown what sparked the fire.
On Wednesday, Sturgis and Vale fire crews responded to a grass fire near Bear Butte State Park.
The fire was reported after thunderstorms with lightning moved through the area, and fire officials believe lightning is to blame for the fire.
The fire was located off of Bear Butte Road and Bighorn Road, about three miles northwest of Bear Butte.
The fire moved through a wheat field and was reported at an approximate 20 acres.
No structures were threatened.
