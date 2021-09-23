Sturgis utility rates to increase slightly

STURGIS — Sturgis residents will see a slight increase in their utility bills in the near future.
The Sturgis City Council Monday approved a 3% increase on the base fees of water, sewer and garbage. That equates to an increase of about a $1.59 a month on a residential bill.
During discussion about the rates, Councilman Kevin Forrester asked for some clarification about utility costs and revenue after seeing a stark increase in monthly garbage revenue from 2020 to 2021.
The city hauled 33,950 tons of garbage in July 2020 and 34,424 in July 2021. The revenue from garbage billing of customers in July of 2020 was $67,256 as compared to $94,024 in August 2021.
“I’m wondering why we need to raise the rate?” Forrester asked.
To stabilize the account, the city moved general fund money into sanitation fund, Ainslie said.
The sanitation account often runs a deficient because of ongoing costs that run above the revenue coming into the account. For example, the city anticipates an annual increase of 5% in fees charged by the Belle Fourche Sanitary Landfill where garbage from Sturgis is hauled. But, they only increased base fees for sanitation by 3%.
Other costs that have contributed to a deficit in the fund include the purchase of new equipment, increases in employee pay and the lack of return on recycled materials.
“All of those costs together have been increasing far higher than what our revenue increases have been,” Ainslie said.
Following are the Sturgis utility rates for 2022:
WATER USAGE:
RESIDENTIAL WATER – 3% increase over 2021
COMMERCIAL WATER - 3% increase over 2021
Gallons of Water (no change): Residential - $2.52/1,000 gal; Commercial - $2.83/1,000 gal.
RESIDENTIAL SEWER - 3% increase over 2021 - $26.79 COMMERCIAL SEWER - 3% increase over 2021 – $32.30
Allows 9,000 gal, .62/1000 gal over 9,000 gal. (no change)
WATER SURCHARGES - $7.90 (no change)
WASTEWATER FACILITY SURCHARGE - $16.05 (no change)
MURRAY ADDITION WASTEWATER SURCHARGE - $25.00 (no change)
RESIDENTIAL SANITATION - 3% increase over 2021 (fee dependent on size of tote or number of dumpsters)
COMMERCIAL SANITATION - 3% increase over 2021 (fee dependent on size of tote or number of dumpsters)
