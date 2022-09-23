STURGIS — Upgrades to Sturgis parks and recreation spaces as well as roads, water systems and municipal buildings are among items included in the city’s updated five-year Capital Improvement Plan passed Monday by the Sturgis City Council.
Money to pay for those projects comes from sales tax on most goods and services purchased within the city.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the given the anticipated revenue streams and the debt obligations, the average annual revenue available for capital improvements projects exceeds $2 million.
He said that compares to $734,568 available for capital improvements in 2011 – a 172% increase. The increase can be attributed to growth in the community, increased tourism revenue, an increase in the number of local businesses and higher profits from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Ainslie said with several significant capital improvement projects completed, it was time to review the plan once again and approve an updated version.
Ainslie also said the 2022 and 2023 projects in the plan have been included within the current budget as well as the 2023 city budget recently adopted by the council.
He says as projects are completed and revenue is received, adjustments are made to the project priorities in order to ensure that actual revenue meets final construction costs.
