Sturgis trademarks on the auction block

STURGIS — Here’s your chance.
You could own trademarks associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The marks will be sold during an online auction by McPherson Auction & Realty which closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The marks belong to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Inc. SMRI officials said that through its volunteer board, it promoted and protected the intellectual property from unauthorized use, infringement and counterfeit goods and services associated with the annual Rally.
They charged fees to individuals and the city of Sturgis for the use of the trademarks.
But, in the past several years, SMRI’s claim to the trademarks was voided when two separate courts ruled that they did not own or have valid trademark rights to names “Sturgis,” “Sturgis Rally & Races,” and “Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
First Interstate, SMRI’s primary creditor, is now selling the trademarks to the highest bidder.
Josh Horak, community bank president at First Interstate Bank of Sturgis, said the bank had “no comment,” on the sale of the marks.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said the city was somewhat blindsided by news of the sale of the trademarks.
“It came up pretty fast,” he said. “We got a letter telling us they were for sale, but we’re still kinda trying to figure things out.”
He said the city council probably would not call a special meeting to discuss their strategy concerning the marks.
The mayor said the city has been researching and discussing the sale, but probably won’t bid because they have set themselves on a new path of marketing with their own trademarks.
“We severed our relationship with SMRI. As the city of Sturgis, we’re going our own way. We think that’s best for us,” he said.
The old trademarks really are not of value to the city, but having someone else own them creates marketplace confusion, Carstensen said.
“Managing the marks is one of the biggest problems you have with owning intellectual property. That’s a concern,” he said.
In May, the city revealed its new logo and brand – “The Ride. The Roar. The Rally.” They also changed how they refer to the annual event not as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They said the new branding message and logos were intended to help add definition and identity to the Sturgis event and experience.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said buying other trademarks would only challenge the efforts the city has put into its new brand marks.
“It’s the city’s intention that all of our efforts are focused on our marks that have been designed and filed,” he said.
The city received a letter on Oct. 18 and a phone call the same day informing them of the sale of the marks, Ainslie said.
The marks listed on the McPherson Auction website include: Black Hills Motor Classic, Sturgis Bike Week, The Legend Lives On, and Take the Ride to Sturgis, and annual marks from the 75th Rally to the 80th Rally.
Having old marks being used can only lead to confusion in the market, Ainslie said.
He also questions whether the marks can legally be sold at all.
Ainslie would not elaborate about whether that legal question had been asked.
“I’m not going to answer that question right now. We are trying to avoid any and all litigation,” he said.
You can find the online auction at https://mcphersonauction.com/auction/sturgis-motorcycle-rally-trademark-auction/
As of Monday afternoon, each of the marks had an opening bid of $50.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.