Sturgis trademark purchase may bring closure to dispute

STURGIS — After years of legal wrangling, the issue of who owns the trademarks associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may be concluding.
The city of Sturgis and First Interstate Bank have negotiated a tentative agreement for the purchase of the trademarks such as “Black Hills Motor Classic,” “Sturgis Bike Week,” and “Take the Ride to Sturgis,” as well as artwork that goes with them.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc., a local 501c6 group, has purported to own the trademarks since 2010. But in the past several years, SMRI’s claim to the trademarks was voided when two separate courts ruled that they did not own or have valid trademark rights to names “Sturgis,” “Sturgis Rally & Races,” and “Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
First Interstate Bank, SMRI’s primary creditor, notified the city and others late last month that the trademarks would be sold to the highest bidder during an online auction.
At that point, the city stepped up and told the bank’s legal counsel, through a letter from Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall, that the sale constituted an assignment in gross – in essence a transfer of the company’s trademark separately from the goodwill of the business. Courts often hold that such an assignment passes nothing of value to the transferee.
“Please know the City of Sturgis reserves the right to petition the United States Patent and Trademark Office to cancel all the registrations offered for auction on the ground that the sale constitutes an assignment in gross that will lead to confusion in the marketplace,” Marshall wrote.
Marshall went on to say that if First Interstate Bank elected to cancel the proposed sale, the city of Sturgis would be open to negotiating a purchase of the collateral.
The bank and the city have negotiated an agreement, and the Sturgis City Council met in a special meeting Wednesday morning and unanimously approved the contract to buy the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally trademarks. The deal must be completed by Dec. 5.
There still are contingencies to the purchase, but the essential terms of the agreement provide for the payment of $75,000 by the city to First Interstate Bank as part of a liquidation sale of certain trademarks following Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc.’s default on its obligations to the bank.
“First Interstate Bank has acquired the marks and other property from SMRI as SMRI is folding. First Interstate Bank is proceeding with essentially the liquidation of the assets to recoup as much as possible. That’s what banks do in these sorts of situations,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
The agreement, which was completed on Monday, also states that the city and the bank acknowledge that the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Sturgis Motorcycles, Inc., and Good Sports, Inc. have a right to participate in any sale or bid process related to the property resulting from a default by SMRI in its loan obligations to the bank pursuant to an agreement letter dated June 30, 2010.
Sturgis city staff say they have already contacted Jerry Berkowitz of Good Sports (Hot Leathers) and Al Rieman of Sturgis Motorcycles (Black Hills Harley-Davidson) and suggested the city’s willingness to license the marks for a fixed royalty for limited time.
At the meeting Wednesday, the city said it was willing to license the use of what it refers to as the “heritage marks” to both Hot Leather and Black Hills Harley-Davison for an 11% royalty on the wholesale price of any merchandise sold for a period of three years in return for their consent to the sale to the city.
Ainslie said the city intends to donate 50% of the royalties generated by the license agreements to Sturgis Rally Charities and the remaining 50% to the Sturgis Rally Endowment.
The city also offered the opportunity to use the marks to Robin Baldwin of Sturgis Rally & Gold and to San Monahan of Tom’s T’s, both longtime Sturgis businesses with strong ties to the marks. Monahan’s dad, Tom, created the Black Hills Motor Classic logo and donated it to the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce. Baldwin has offered officially licensed products for years at her Main Street store which have become highly collectible.
Following is a timeline of how the trademarks came to be auctioned and ultimately sold to the city:
• Aug. 23 – First Interstate Bank released its lien on a list of trademarks. The bank had determined, for various reasons, that the released marks did not have any value.
• Sept. 9 – SMRI trademarks were offered for sale by SMRI’s dissolution lawyers, Gerry and Klum Ask, with the advice that the property would be abandoned if it was not purchased. The notice of sale did not generate any bids. Some of these marks may be abandoned and some the registrations may have expired due to the passage of time.
• Oct. 14 and Oct. 18 – The bank’s lawyers offered the city of Sturgis, the Chamber, Sturgis Motorcycles and Good Sports, the opportunity to bid in an on-line auction for 12 trademarks which may have some value. Counsel for the city advised FIB of legal issues affecting the sale. As a result of that communication, the city and FIB have negotiated a tentative agreement for the purchase of the mark. The essential terms of the agreement provide for the payment of $75,000 by the City for an assignment of all the trademarks that are subject to the bank’s lien and a mutual release. The city must also pay a termination fee to the auction company of up to 20% of the sale price, get approval by the city council and either consent or approval by SMRI.
Sturgis City Attorney Marshall said drawing from his 40 years’ experience as a lawyer, mediator, arbitrator, and negotiator that what people tend to diminish is the value of closure in situations such as this.
“Closure is that sense of ease and comfort that one gets when a matter is resolved. It’s that, ‘Oh, I don’t have to put up with this anymore. I can move on,’” he said.
That becomes real once the agreement is signed and is in place. But until then, there is a sense of uncertainty that creates anxiety and worry, Marshall said.
“I think one of the chief benefits of this proposal is that it brings closure to the council, to the community, to the bank and quite frankly to everyone who attends the Rally,” he said.
