STURGIS — The city of Sturgis Rally and Events Department hosted the second Torch Your Troubles event Saturday in Sturgis.
Christmas trees which were dropped off at locations in Sturgis following the holiday were piled in the parking area behind the Sturgis Community Center. Also on the pile were boxes of notes written by individuals who wanted to rid themselves of negative forces from 2021.
The pile was set ablaze by Sturgis City Council President Beka Zerbst who said it represented hope for the year to come.
Pioneer photos by Deb Holland
