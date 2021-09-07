Sturgis to vote on second reading of 2022 budget

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council is scheduled to vote on second reading of its 2022 budget today.
The total budget on the second reading will be substantially higher than the total on the first reading only because the city administration determined they should include money that will be needed by developers for TIFs the city council has approved and the city funds.
One of those using TIF money is the Gustafson Development Company which plans senior living apartments and townhomes near the Aspen Grove assisted living center at Moose Drive and Dolan Creek Road. They plan 50 housing units in total with 14 assisted living and 36 independent living.
Also using a city-supported TIF is Garden Grove Developments, LLC. That company plans to build 57 single family homes along Davenport Loop just off Pine View Drive in southwest Sturgis.
And, developers of Hidden Hills Estates, off Avalanche Road in Sturgis, plan to use TIF money to build infrastructure for their subdivision.
All told, the city is adding about $6.5 million to the second reading of the budget which will increase it from $23.9 million to just over $30 million.
“Given the expected expenditures that would occur in TIFs 18, 20 and 21, revisions were made for these TIF funds to be included for 2022,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
The change will be revenue neutral because the cost is offset by the property owners in the district repaying the city.
A TIF is used as an economic development tool and can be explained like this: It is a public financing system that uses future increases in property tax to reimburse the costs of public improvements built within a designated TIF boundary. The value of all the properties inside the district is assessed or calculated and the total amount of property tax generated by all those properties is noted — the base amount of property tax revenues. All property revenue above this base amount, for the life of the TIF, is captured by the TIF to refund the costs of the public improvements or project. This amount — the amount over the base — is called the “tax increment.” Over time, property values are presumed to increase in part due to infrastructure improvements brought about by the TIF project itself. When the TIF is retired, the total taxation values revert to the original taxing entities.
Also since the first reading of the proposed 2022 budget, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office has informed the city of an updated dispatch budget. The 2022 operating budget is anticipated to be approximately $10,000 higher than what was included in the city’s budget. Therefore, the proposed second reading
increases the dispatch budget to $145,000.
Ainslie said to make up the additional expense, the city manager’s consulting line item was reduced.
Ainslie said there also was positive news from the sheriff’s department concerning the dispatch center’s capital improvement costs.
“They are anticipated to be $100,000 less than was originally anticipated,” he said.
The city’s 2022 budget had included $170,000 for dispatch upgrades. Through additional efforts by the sheriff, a lower quote for the upgrades was obtained and a significant grant was awarded. This has reduced the anticipated cost to the city to just $70,000.
Ainslie said the $100,000 in savings is still allocated to the Capital Improvement Fund and the city’s Infrastructure Advisory Committee will discuss what additional project or projects may be funded during their next meeting.
The Sturgis city budget for 2022 is an estimated $30.4 million up from $21.5 million in 2021.
The budget is made up of the general fund, enterprise funds (liquor, water, wastewater, sanitation and ambulance) special revenue accounts, TIF (tax increment finance) and trusts.
Even though the budget will increase, the city’s mill levy charged to property owners will decrease by an estimated 16.6%, Ainslie said.
So, for someone whose home is valued at $180,000, the city’s portion of their property tax could be reduced by about $174 in the coming year, Ainslie said. The city’s portion of your property tax bill is about 34%, the school portion is about 43% and the county’s portion is about 23%.
“That’s not just because of the increase in valuations, that’s also because the preliminary budget shows almost $135,000 less being collected from property taxes,” Ainslie said. “The city is not as reliant on property taxes as what we used to be.”
