STURGIS — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sturgis Area Arts Council’s summer musical is back with the 1972 Broadway musical “Pippin.”
“It’s so nice to be able to bring live theater to people again. It’s amazing,” said June Dill, the play’s director, during a break in an evening rehearsal recently.
Jag Weyer, who will be a senior this fall at Sturgis Brown High School, plays the role of Pippin.
“We have six high school students in the play this year. It’s been a while since we’ve had so many students,” Dill said.
In Pippin, a traveling troupe of actors invites the audience to witness the story of a young prince searching for a way to live an extraordinary life.
Pippin’s journey begins by going to war with his father, Charlemagne. Pippin then runs to his grandmother for advice, and she tells him to just enjoy life.
Pippin later becomes king, and finally discovers what life is really all about through a young mother, Catherine, and her son, Theo.
The Lead Player guides the cast along, promising to end the show with the greatest finale ever seen on stage. However, things don’t always go as planned.
Ironically, this year’s musical didn’t really go as planned. Initially, the Sturgis Area Arts Council had planned to perform 9 to 5 The Musical, but were denied permission to do the play because it was being staged at locations nearby this spring and summer.
So, organizers switched gears and agreed to stage Pippin instead.
“It’s been OK. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do what we thought, but we’re going with what we have,” Dill said. “The play is about the ups and downs of life and so we’ve kind of been dealing with the ups and downs throughout this.”
Dill said this year’s cast ensemble is a fun group.
“It’s a smaller cast than we would have liked, so they are playing all parts. It’s been good and they have been very adaptable. It’s a good, good group,” she said.
A portion of that group is related. Teresa (LaRue) Forbes, and her sister, Carole (LaRue) Skalsky are players in the ensemble. Their cousin John Teigen is King Charles. The LaRue’s mom, Dedi, and Teigen’s mom, Susan Helgeland, are sisters.
“This has become kind of a family affair for sure,” Teigen said.
Teigen’s twin daughters, Sam and Jess, also are in the play.
Jess Teigen was diagnosed with bone cancer last fall and recently completed her last chemotherapy which kept her from participating in rehearsal this past week. But she plans to be back this week and ready for her role in the play.
“She will be able to do her part and whenever she gets tired, we will cover for her,” Dill said. “She is going to do as much as she can. We are just so thrilled to have her.”
John Teigen said Jess has been through 30 weeks of chemotherapy.
“She did get to ring the bell to be done with chemo. Everything is looking really good, but she’s still recovering from the last chemo,” he said.
Being a part of the play with his daughters is quite special, John Teigen said. It’s been a while since Teigen stepped on stage – he had the lead role in the play “Pajama Game,” his senior year in high school.
“Both of my girls are very into acting and musicals. I jumped at the opportunity,” Teigen said. “They’re 16 now, so I only have a couple more years to do it.”
Teigen’s daughter Sam is happy to have her dad on stage.
“I’m really happy that he is one of the main parts. It’s been fun,” she said.
Other cast members include: Dylan Chamley, Lewis; Tiffany Evan, player; Felicity Jones, Theo; Chris Kaitfors, Berthe; Amelia Knutson, player; Marlene Kotab, lead player; Alayna Lemcke, Catherine; Gary Nelson, player; Sarah Reis, Fastrada; and Melody Wouden, player.
The performances will be at 7 p.m. on June 16-18 and at 2 p.m. on June 19 at the Sturgis Community Center Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 seniors, and $5 students. Children 5 and younger free. Cash or check only.
