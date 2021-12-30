Sturgis to seek state’s advice on election petitions

STURGIS — Based upon discussion during a special Sturgis City Council meeting Monday, the city’s attorney will file an action for a declaratory judgment from the South Dakota Board of Elections concerning petitions to change the city’s form of government.
Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall said that the employment of a city manager is not a “form of government” but is instead a special power granted to a municipality.
“The procedure for changing the form of government is different than the procedure to authorize the employment of a city manager,” he said.
A Petition for Election to Change Municipal Government in the Municipality of Sturgis was delivered to Sturgis City Finance Officer Fay Bueno on Thursday, Dec. 16. The petition is sponsored by Justin Bohn, Tammy Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz. A special meeting was called for Monday, to discuss the matter.
Following the meeting, the city posted a statement on its website saying that Sturgis City Finance Officer Fay Bueno would neither validate nor invalidate petitions to change the city’s municipal government.
“On the advice of the Sturgis City Attorney, the Sturgis City Council will ask the City Attorney to file an action for a declaratory judgment from the South Dakota Board of Elections,” the statement said. “This is an independent third party that will render an unbiased decision. This action will help clarify the rights of involved parties and will determine if the removal of a City Manager is considered a change in the form of government.”
The statement went on to say that the Sturgis City Council would determine the appropriate next steps based on that decision.
Marshall wrote in an executive summary to the council prior to the special meeting Monday that while municipalities have the power to employ a city manager if authorized by the voters, nothing in state law recognizes the concept of a city manager as a separate form of municipal government.
“Once authorized by the voters, the governing body, and not the voters, has the sole power to remove a city manager. SDCL 9-10-11 provides in relevant part ‘the manager shall be appointed for an indefinite term but may be removed by majority vote of the members of the governing body.’”
