STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will spend $368,800 to upgrade its banner poles along Junction Avenue and Main Street.
The poles are used throughout the year to hang banners for events such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mustang Rally and Camaro Rally. The city also uses the pole structures to hang Christmas decorations.
These poles have become a significant source of revenue to the city over the years through its sponsorship program with companies such as Russ Brown, Harley-Davidson, Progressive, Rockford Fosgate and more.
Over the years, the city has had some poles break, cables break and generally have a concern over the safety of the structures to the public, Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush told the city council this week.
“Given the age of them, they definitely need to be updated,” Bush said.
Because of the structural instability and deterioration of the existing poles, city staff have been working with structural engineers from Albertson Engineering to design and come up with a plan to remove the existing poles and install new poles and accompanying support systems that have better structural integrity, Bush said.
He said one of the issues with the city’s existing system is that when they were installed more than 20 years ago there wasn’t a lot of instruction or engineering plans of how they worked.
“We don’t have any specifications on them. We have replaced the guywires across them from time to time, but we really don’t know with what gauge of wire they should be stretched with and how tight and whatnot for the wind load,” Bush said.
The city currently has a dozen banner poles with six on Main Street, four on Junction Avenue and two on Lazelle Street. The plan calls for the two on Lazelle to be removed and not replaced. The remaining banner poles will be removed and most replaced in new locations according to a map accompanying Bush’s presentation to the council.
The new banner structure will not use cable wires but will be structural steel that will allow for a much safer use and increase the wind load of the poles, Bush said.
When the city put the project out for bid, they really didn’t have a basis for what it was going to cost, Bush said.
“Talking to the engineers, they thought that if we did prolong this and not award it or go back out to bid again we likely would see higher bids,” he said.
This project was funded through a special supplemental appropriation from surplus sales tax revenues in 2021. At that time, only $150,000 was budgeted, so given the bid price, the project will need to be supplemented by the general fund in order to be completed, Bush told the council.
The council voted unanimously to award the bid to the lone bidder - Mac Construction - for $368,800. The project completion date is May of 2023.
