STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council has agreed to move forward in negotiating the purchase of 77 acres in Vanocker Canyon for future development.
The council voted unanimously Monday to have the city’s Legal and Finance Committee, as well as City Attorney Mark Marshall, negotiate an agreement for the purchase with Dave Richards and his representatives.
The report presented at the council meeting recommended that a proposed agreement would be presented to the city council for consideration at its Feb. 22, meeting, but council members agreed not to tie themselves to a certain date.
“This has been in the process for a while. We’ve been working with a lot of different parties involved. The recommendation from the report is simply to continue that negotiation to see if we can bring a final decision to council in the future,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said.
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst said she favored not having a specific date to bring an agreement on the property back to the council.
“I don’t want to tie our hands to having it be within the next two weeks,” she said.
Councilman Dean Sigman agreed saying he believes it is important for the council to take time and not rush on the Richards’ property issue.
“It is somewhat time sensitive. There is a high demand for land. But we are trying to do our due diligence on this and get feedback from the community in moments like this,” he said.
Carstensen said the Richards’ property was one of three locations brought up for the proposed Lakeside Adventure Park which calls for building a three-acre lake with beach, water slides, an aquatics obstacle course, pickleball courts, volleyball courts, a walking path, a memorial splash pad and mini golf.
“Through the committee’s engagement they recommended that this is the property for the Lakeside Park to go,” the mayor said.
Initial plans called for the park to be located on the site of the Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ballpark Road. But at a special meeting of the council on Jan. 10, two new locations were offered for the park including the Richards’ property in southwest Sturgis near Scott Peterson Motors and also the Glover property just off Anna Street near the new Sturgis Brewing Co.
The 77 acres of Richards’ land is for sale for $2.2 million by longtime Sturgis resident Dave Richards.
Councilman Mike Bachand said he believes the purchase of the Richards’ property is a fantastic idea, but worries that it too could sit undeveloped just as the Marcotte property the city purchased is now.
“The city of Sturgis invested $650,000 in a piece of property (Marcotte) that we are now unable to use,” he said. “I do not want us to spend $1.2 million for a piece of property that we can no longer use because somebody likes to look at the deer out on the ridge.”
Citizen Bernadette Usera said she had concerns that a number of the acres in the parcel are in the flood plain. Carstensen said there are about 18 of the 77 acres are located in the flood plain.
She also asked about gypsum on the site.
Richards commissioned a geological survey of the property and provided the results to a developer. Even with the limitations, the developer created site plans containing more than 10 acres of land for commercial or multi-family development, lots for more than 90 single-family homes and enough land for the proposed Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park.
“The gypsum does have some impact, but as far as taking out large chunks of acreage, it does not impact in that way,” the mayor said.
Allison Creed Carter, chair of the Sturgis Aquatics Committee, spoke not for the committee, but for herself at the council meeting Monday, she said.
“I would not support buying the property unless the lake would be there,” she said.
She also encouraged the city to make sure current bike paths within the city could be extended to the proposed Richards’ site.
“It could create an opportunity to loop that bike path around the park, along the stream, up over the hill and connect to the BLM,” she said. “That would really add to the whole ‘City of Riders’ thing.”
Carter also told city council members she would like the development to be aesthetically pleasing in beautiful Vanocker Canyon.
“I don’t want it to look like an industrial park if we put businesses there,” she said.
Carter says she plans to talk with the engineers studying the lake about the new property.
“I just want to make sure that it’s OK, because I don’t want to lose this opportunity,” she said.
Carter also says she would like to see the city develop a 10-year plan on the properties they own.
“I don’t want to purchase another land without knowing what the plan is for these other locations,” she said.
The potential purchase of the Richards’ property is both an economic development and recreational project opportunity, Zerbst said.
“It’s a legacy project for our community,” she said.
Councilman Kevin Forrester said he’s still on the fence about the project.
“I hope if we go forward with negotiations, that we take a sharp pencil to this so that there is confidence throughout the community that this is a win,” he said. “If this does work, it could be a community builder. If it doesn’t, it could further tear our community apart.”
