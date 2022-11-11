Pioneer staff reports
STURGIS – Beginning in January, residents of Sturgis will see some changes to their water bill.
Monday, Sturgis City Council approved a $4.55 surcharge to be added to water users’ bills. The council then approved a resolution to reduce the 2023 monthly minimum by $4.55, resulting in a net zero change for water utility customers.
The city completed a comprehensive analysis of the city’s water system earlier this year. That analysis indicated that two wells had exceeded their life expectancy and had a reduced effectiveness.
In addition, the analysis identified a need for additional water storage and water main looping in portions of the water system, said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
Following the completion of the analysis, the city applied for funding through the State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF), and was successful in its application, being awarded a grant of $750,000 and a $4,188,000, 30-year fixed loan at 1.625%.
Mayor Mark Carstensen explained that to receive the grant and loan, the city is required to establish a surcharge. The surcharge must raise 110% of the annual revenue required to make the annual payments on the loan ($176,472 annual payments, $17,647 required 10% additional collections, total required surcharge of $16,177 per month).
“One of the stipulations of that loan was that it would need to be paid back by water users as a surcharge. So, we will add that $4.55 to the bills beginning in January. But not wanting to burden our water users, we will take that same amount off the base rate that all users pay.” Carstensen said.
Ainslie said there are three primary benefits to the financing package.
The first is the $750,000 grant, which is 15% of the total project cost. The second is the very low guaranteed long-term interest rate of 1.625%; far lower than any other interest rate available. The third is that this loan will not count towards the constitutional debt limit of the city.
Ainslie said this will provide future councils with flexibility when addressing the unknowns inherent in municipal government.
The improvements identified in the plan are proactive enhancements that will ensure safe, reliable water delivery to our community, said Sturgis Councilor Beka Zerbst.
“This is a historic and monumental project we are going to be undertaking, and I fully support it. This is something that is going to be a legacy project for decades to come.” Zerbst said.
