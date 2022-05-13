Sturgis to launch new community health program

STURGIS — A new program offered through the Sturgis Ambulance Service is hoped to enhance the quality of life for residents of Sturgis and the surrounding area.
The Sturgis Mobile Response Team (SMRT) is a new resource dedicated to filling gaps in out-of-hospital health care. The grant funded program, launching June 1, consists of a medical director, three Community Healthcare workers, and four Advanced Life Support providers.
The Community Health Workers would provide in-home screenings and assessments at the orders of a doctor. It is designed to reduce non-emergency 9-1-1 calls.
“Our main goal is to make a healthier community and connect the patients with their doctors more,” said Sturgis Ambulance Service Director Shawn Fischer.
The state of South Dakota started a grant program two years ago that pays for the education of SMRT staff and startup costs of the program, Fischer said.
The program is a way to fill the gap between the patients and doctors, she said.
One example might be that a patient is not able to get to their appointment because they don’t have transportation, or maybe a patient isn’t progressing as medical providers had hoped.
The service is then ordered by the doctor. Fischer likened it to sending someone to physical therapy after a diagnosis.
“A doctor may ask us to go out to the home and check the living conditions of the patient. It might mean checking on how they keep their meds or do they have enough food,” Fischer said. “It’s stuff that the doctors can’t see from the office. Often times the patients don’t tell them the whole story.”
The CHWs do an intake evaluation of the patient.
“There might be underlying problems that none of us know about,” she said.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the Community Health Care Workers pilot program will hopefully enhance the quality of life for people in the Sturgis area.
“It should definitely be of assistance for residents,” Ainslie said at a recent city council meeting.
In the spring of 2021, the South Dakota Department of Health received a large CDC grant to support the development of a sustainable Community Health Worker (CHW) workforce in South Dakota.
Part of the grant funding was allocated to fund requests, such as that from Sturgis, for applications to support planning for, training, and developing a sustainable CHW program.
“We were one of the few states that didn’t have this program in place,” Fischer said.
Minnesota has had the program for nearly 10 years and Fischer recently met with representatives there who started with CHWs then moved to community paramedics.
“That’s something we are working on now with the state,” she said.
The three staff members will work 40 hours a week with at least one on-call every weekend.
The service is currently reimbursable through Medicaid. And, the state is working with insurance companies Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Avera and Sanford Health to get them on board for reimbursement.
“Hopefully it will fan out from there,” Fischer said.
The incentive for insurance companies is that Community Healthcare Workers help reduce the unnecessary calls to the hospital and also the number of times a doctor has a no-show patient, Fischer said.
“If someone is re-admitted to the hospital within 30 days of their discharge for the same diagnosis, the hospital can be penalized up to 3% of their total Medicare per year,” she said.
It also will hopefully cut down on the unneeded calls to 9-1-1 for the ambulance service.
“We will have people call us because they don’t know how to turn their oxygen on. They just don’t know how to work the home machine,” Fischer said.
Or, it could be a diabetic who doesn’t understand how to give in insulin shot, she said.
“They just don’t do it properly and their blood sugar gets out of hand. When we get there, we find that out,” Fischer said.
For the past five months, Sturgis Ambulance Service’s Stacy Keim
has been attending on-line classes through Lake Area Technical College based in Watertown.
Part of the training is to take inventory of all the resources available to residents so that the SMRT team can tap into those resources as needed for individuals in the program.
“It might be food, medical equipment, or if they need help getting on an insurance or Social Security. We can help them sign up for just about anything,” she said. “We did a big project on community mapping. We found all the resources in Meade County that we could refer people to.”
Some of what Keim learned was through situational scenarios. She also learned about effective interviewing.
“We learned about using open-ended questions so we can get the patient talking,” she said.
Two others taking courses to become Community Health Worker certified are Whitney Peterson and Marissa Rathert.
Peterson said she has learned the importance of CHWs filling the gap and the important role they play in the community’s health.
Rathert said she appreciated the emphasis on communication in the course.
The CHWs also can attend doctor’s appointments with patients.
“We can help them understand what the physicians are telling them at their appointment,” Keim said.
The program is not just for senior citizens. It’s for all ages, Keim said.
She provided the example of a new mom who might be having difficulty breast feeding her baby.
“We can help educate her on how to do that, or where to find her help to make sure her baby is latching well,” Keim said.
All services offered by the CHWs must be ordered through a doctor.
“We work with the discharge planner here at the hospital. Some people want to get out of the hospital so bad, but the discharge planner knows they don’t understand what they need to do at home and then they are back within a week,” Fischer said. “She can have the discharge doctor have the community healthcare workers check on them.”
Keim said she is “super enthused” about going out and helping people be healthier and getting them on the right track.
“I’m really, really excited about this program,” she said.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Sturgis Mobile Response Team is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the Sturgis Fire Hall, 1901 Ballpark Road.
